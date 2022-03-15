ICYMI: LeBron James scribes his unique achievement on the game ball after becoming the first player with 30k points, 10k rebounds and 10k assists

While the LA Lakers are struggling to reach the play-in tournament, LeBron James has been spectacular for practically the entire season. In the demoralizing loss to the Phoenix Suns, the four-time MVP etched his name into the record books, becoming the first NBA player to compile at least 10K points, 10K rebounds and 10K assists.

James’ march deep into the NBA record books is inevitable. While he asserts that it’s the Lakers’ postseason quest that occupies him, he is still grateful for another milestone that will be tough to match. In the locker room after the loss to the Suns, the 18x All-Star carefully scribbled the date and historic achievement on the now-coveted game ball:

“3.13.2022. First Player in NBA History. 10K points. 10K assists. 10K rebounds.”

“King James” post on his Instagram account says it all:

“1 of 1”

This unbelievable achievement is just one among many illustrious records that the 19-year NBA veteran holds. Per StatMuse, he’s also the only player to own such milestones:

StatMuse @statmuse NBA stat clubs LeBron James is the only member of:



27000/7000/7000 club

28000/8000/8000 club

29000/9000/9000 club

30000/10000/10000 club

31000/10000/10000 club

32000/10000/10000 club

33000/10000/10000 club

34000/10000/10000 club

35000/10000/10000 club

Unless he’s injured, he should topple Karl Malone for the second-most points in NBA history. By next season, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s once untouchable all-time scoring record should be his before next year’s All-Star break.

With the numbers really sinking in, it’s hard not to appreciate what LeBron James’ basketball brilliance has been like for close to 20 years. Besides his incomprehensible basketball talents, the four-time champion has also been blessed with good health for most of his career.

It’s just a shame that this current version of the LA Lakers is almost unwatchable. James’ MVP-level season would have been easier and more enjoyable to watch if his team was simply just competing.

NBA legends give LeBron James his props on his latest achievement

LeBron James' career milestone was the only bright spot for the LA Lakers in the humiliating loss to the Phoenix Suns. [Photo: Slamonline.com]

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who was responsible for bringing James to the Lakers, wasted no time congratulating the current Laker great for the recent milestone.

“Congratulations to LeBron James on becoming the only player in NBA history to record 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists in his career.”

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Congratulations to LeBron James on becoming the only player in NBA history to record 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists in his career! @KingJames Congratulations to LeBron James on becoming the only player in NBA history to record 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists in his career! @KingJames

Magic Johnson’s former rival and the leader of the “Bad Boys” of the Detroit Pistons, Isiah Thomas, also chimed in on his appreciation:

“Unbelievable Basketball Player once in a lifetime. Let it be known.”

What makes James so unique is his ability to pile on points while still involving his teammates. Of the top 10 all-time scorers in the NBA, no one can touch his assists totals. It'll likely take another generational talent to match or join the "Chosen One" in the most recognized and illustrious NBA clubs in the history of the league.

