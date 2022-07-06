ICYMI: Luka Doncic channels his inner Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as he hits the perfect skyhook while playing for Slovenia

Dallas Mavericks 'All-Star' Luka Doncic had a fabulous season, the past year. The franchise principal guided the Mavericks to their best finish since 2011. They won their championship under Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki.

With Doncic at the helm, the 'Mavs' witnessed their best season since his arrival in Texas. Luka's spectacular showings led the way for the Mavericks in a rollercoaster of a season.

Placing the burden solely on his shoulders, the Slovenian guard guided the franchise through to the Western Conference Finals. It was a peek into what the future holds for Mavericks supporters.

Unfortunately for the one-time NBA champion, the Dallas-based franchise fell short in their quest for glory. They bowed out in five games to eventual NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Since then, the two-time 'All-NBA First-Team' star has gone on to make his mark on the international platform. Taking center stage for his country in the 'World Cup Qualifiers', the Slovenian showed off, leaving spectators speechless and in awe of his brilliance.

The FIBA 'World Cup Qualifiers' are officially underway. Luka Doncic led Slovenia and oversaw victories over Croatia and Sweden respectively. The Slovenians battered the Croatians, winning by as much as 28.

The fixture against the Swedes, however, saw a competitive game being played in which Slovenia edged out Sweden, beating them by four points. The Slovenian put on a dazzling display with fans in attendance.

Luka Doncic's latest ordnance

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

Luka Doncic went as far as to provide a glimpse of his expanded arsenal, adding the coveted 'Skyhook' to his bag.

Luka Doncic hits a perfect Kareem Abdul-Jabbar signature skyhook Luka Doncic hits a perfect Kareem Abdul-Jabbar signature skyhook 😳https://t.co/uReLtPOlY7

The 'Skyhook' was a trademark move used by NBA 'Hall of Famer' and legendary 'Center', Kareem Abdul Jabbar. The patented move became prominent in usage for Jabbar, who relied on the weapon as he dominated the NBA for two whole decades.

The skill gave birth to Kareem's decorated career, leading him to achieve 'All-Time Great' status through his accomplishments. With 'Skyhook' as the foundation of his offense, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar would go on to create history.

This included winning six championships, six 'MVP's, two 'Finals MVP's', 19 'All-Star' selection, 15 'All-NBA selections', and 11 NBA 'All-Defensive' picks, amongst numerous others. The one record that stands out, however, is his historic record of being the 'all-time leading scorer' in NBA history with 38,387 points.

Dallas Mavericks 'All-Star' Luka Doncic has now gone on to show that he is working on his craft. He has displayed a range of new techniques and skills to help him develop his game.

Provided Doncic can effectively deploy the 'Skyhook' into his arsenal, the 23 year old might just have another deadly weapon.

