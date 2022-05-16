ICYMI: "My respect and love for the team isn't any different right now than it is at any other time" - NBA championship-winning coach breaks down after team gets knocked out in playoffs

Defending NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Boston Celtics. Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks' hopes of repeating as champions disappeared right in front of their eyes.

Speaking at the post-game presser after the loss, Budenholzer was emotional as he reiterated how proud he was of his team that was missing a key component in Khris Middleton. Budenzolzer said:

"I couldn't be more proud of the team in the competitiveness, the toughness - it's a great group.

"You know, been through a lot together, a lot of basketball, we have had success, and tonight we hit a wall and we met our end and it hurts and it's hard. My respect and love for the team isn't any different right now than it is at any other time."

The Milwaukee Bucks were blown out by the Boston Celtics, with the final scoreline reading 109-81 in the home team's favor.

The Bucks had to do without Khris Middleton's services throughout the series and it is no exaggeration to say that the series could have been different had Middleton played.

Can the Bucks win the NBA Championship next season?

The Greek Freak in action in Game 7 in Boston.

The Milwaukee Bucks will regroup and come right back next season with the aim of winning the championship and making it two rings in three years. This would bode well in their quest to build an NBA dynasty.

As for the players that will return next season, the Bucks front office has done well to lock down the contracts of their key players. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are all signed until at least the summer of 2024.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player ever with 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists in a single series Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player ever with 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists in a single series https://t.co/nuLx85wUkH

Key role players like Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez are also under contract until the end of next season. Familiarity was one of the biggest strengths of the Bucks this season.

As aforementioned, the Bucks can take solace in the fact that this series against the Boston Celtics would have been different had Khris Middleton been available. Or from the fact that they had a chance to advance to the next round of the postseason had they won the close-out game 6 at home.

The Bucks are the near-perfect roster as they have size and shooting, along with depth. With Giannis Antetokounmpo, arguably the best player in the NBA, leading the way, the Milwaukee Bucks will be confident of winning the NBA championship next season.

