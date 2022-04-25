ICYMI: Nikola Jokic displays his high IQ by successfully calling out Golden State Warriors’ play from the sidelines

Along with six official assists, Nikola Jokic dished out a different kind of dime while on the bench.

The Golden State Warriors were down 121-123 and had the chance to tie the game with 33.5 seconds left. Steve Kerr drew up a play for Andrew Wiggins, who was set to be on the receiving end of an inbound lob pass.

However, Nikola Jokic, who wasn't on the floor at the time, figured out the play. He told his teammates to cover Wiggins to avoid conceding an easy basket at the rim. Here's a clip of the play via "House of Highlights":

Jokic was at his best in the Denver Nuggets' Game 4 win. Jokic finished with 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help them avoid the sweep.

Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets avoid series sweep against Golden State Warriors

The Denver Nuggets ended their seven-game playoff losing skid by beating the Golden State Warriors 126-121 on Sunday. The Nuggets were down 0-3 in the series and many expected the Warriors to complete the sweep.

However, the Nuggets refused to go down without a fight. They showed plenty of improvement, especially defensively, to avoid a second consecutive series sweep. They were swept by the Phoenix Suns in the second round last year.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was at his best, registering 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists. He shot 14 of 21 from the field, including three of five from three-point range.

Monte Morris (24 points on 63.6% shooting) and Aaron Gordon (21 points) provided some much-needed support.

Will Barton had an off-night, but he hit a clutch three-point shot with 8.3 seconds left to give the Nuggets a five-point lead, the eventual margin of their win.

Denver conceded 15+ three-pointers in each of the first three games, but held the Warriors to just 12 threes in Game 4. The Nuggets converted 15 threes themselves.

It's going to be a tough task for Jokic and company to stretch this series to seven games. However, their Game 4 performance was a step in the right direction. If they can continue to battle, they will have a healthy chance of coming back.

