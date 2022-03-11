ICYMI: Philadelphia 76ers fans chant “F**k Ben Simmons,” show no mercy to former star on his return to Wells Fargo Center 

The Philadelphia 76ers fans were expected to give former player Ben Simmons a hard time in his first appearance in front of them since the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Australian guard returned to the Wells Fargo Center as part of the Brooklyn Nets team and was given a hostile reception by Sixers fans.

Simmons and the Sixers organization had a fallout last offseason following the team's exit in the second round of last year's playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks. The Australian guard was on the trade block ever since the offseason started and was eventually moved by Daryl Morey in exchange for James Harden at the 2022 trade deadline.

As expected, the Philadelphia 76ers fans showed no mercy to Ben Simmons and booed him on several occasions. They also broke out in a chant, yelling, "F**k Ben Simmons" during the game. Here's a clip of it posted by Bleacher Report on Instagram:

Ben Simmons has the last laugh as Brooklyn Nets breeze past Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons did not play for the Brooklyn Nets against the Philadelphia 76ers as he is recovering from a back injury. It didn't matter much, though, as the Nets still blew past the Sixers with great ease. Despite this being a home game and the Nets lacking form, Brooklyn won the contest 129-100.

Kevin Durant led Brooklyn's charge with 25 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks, while Seth Curry (24 points) and Kyrie Irving (22 points) also made solid contributions. The Nets held Philadelphia's superstar duo of Joel Embiid and their former player James Harden to a combined eight of 34 shooting on the night.

The Philadelphia 76ers were the favorites entering that matchup as they had bagged six wins in seven games before facing off against the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons enjoyed his former side getting thrashed as he celebrated with his teammates from the sidelines.

Brooklyn's win shut down the Sixers' fans in emphatic style. They tried to get to Simmons for the most part, but with the Nets putting together a dominant performance, Philadelphia fans had no option but to eventually stand down.

The matchup was arguably the most anticipated game of the 2021-22 NBA season. From Simmons' dispute with the Sixers to James Harden's midseason trade request from the Nets, there are plenty of reasons why this could be the NBA's biggest rivalry right now. It will be interesting to see the outcome of a potential playoff series between the sides.

