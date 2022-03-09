ICYMI: Rapper DaBaby cuts a happy figure as Kyrie Irving provides him with the jersey he scored his 50-piece in against Charlotte Hornets

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets put on a show at Spectrum Center to beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-121 on Tuesday night.

Irving, who’s only available for Brooklyn in road games, put in a sizzling performance right from the opening tip. The superstar point guard finished with 50 points on 79% shooting to help end the Nets’ four-game losing streak.

With the Brooklyn Nets desperately needing a win to keep their postseason hopes alive, Irving played his best game of the season. The Hornets had no answer for him, as the 7x All-Star reminded the NBA of what he’s capable of at any given time. “Uncle Drew’s” jaw-dropping performance earned him the applause and appreciation of the hostile crowd in the end.

With the game over, Kyrie Irving went courtside to dap popular American rapper DaBaby and gave him his game-worn jersey.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Kyrie gave DaBaby his jersey after dropping 50 Kyrie gave DaBaby his jersey after dropping 50 👏 https://t.co/dGBvrOhwrD

DaBaby moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, a few years back. He is one of Kyrie Irving’s good friends who often takes time out to watch the superstar play hoops. Fortunately for both of them, they found the perfect time to meet up on Irving’s historic night.

The Brooklyn Nets started on fire, courtesy of Irving’s mind-numbing basketball masterclass. His torrid shooting carried the Nets to an early 34-20 lead after 12 minutes and 69-43 by halftime. Charlotte fought back and made the game closer in the second half. However, they had no way of stopping Irving.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Kyrie Irving with 20 Points, 71% FG, 4/5 3PM, 6/6 FTM at halftime. Kyrie Irving with 20 Points, 71% FG, 4/5 3PM, 6/6 FTM at halftime. 🔥 https://t.co/3fBi5L15Kp

The 29-year-old’s performance made him the first player in NBA history to score 50 points with nine three-pointers on 75% of field-goal attempts.

Charlotte, who is fast on Brooklyn’s heels in the mad scramble for the playoffs, got a timely reminder of how skillful the 7X All-Star is.

The Brooklyn Nets will need Kyrie Irving to be at his best for the regular-season stretch run

"Kai" unleashed his bag of tricks on the hapless Charlotte Hornets to help end the Brooklyn Nets' four-game losing streak.

The Brooklyn Nets have only 15 games remaining on their schedule. And unless New York City changes its COVID-19 vaccine mandates before April 10, Kyrie Irving will play in just six of those 15 games. Despite playing only 40% of the remaining games, the Nets will need performances like this from Irving to avoid taxing Kevin Durant and to get much-needed wins.

With the way things are going, the Brooklyn Nets need every win they can get. Any slip-up in the last few weeks could cost them the unthinkable - a place in the play-in tournament.

The Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks, who are in 11th and 12th place, respectively, can still catch up to the Nets in the standings.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kevin Durant says the Nets are "cutting it close" with trying to get cohesion with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons with less than 20 games to go in the regular season: Kevin Durant says the Nets are "cutting it close" with trying to get cohesion with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons with less than 20 games to go in the regular season: https://t.co/5QRpUbOZPp

The Brooklyn Nets are only 4-16 in their last 20 games and are fast-tracking their chemistry with their new players after the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. Simmons’ return timetable is still uncertain, which makes Durant the lone superstar when the Nets play at Barclays Center.

Whenever he is available to play, Irving has to be at his best or else the Nets could be one of the biggest disappointments this season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh