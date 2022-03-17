ICYMI: Russell Westbrook aggressively confronts a fan who calls him "Westbrick" ahead of game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Russell Westbrook is in the middle of a forgettable season. He has had a lot of problems adjusting to the LA Lakers' style of play and has been called out by members of the media and fans for his poor performances.

While many players, including Stephen Curry, have come in support of the former MVP, fans have continued to call the guard 'Westbrick'.

In another such incident, a courtside viewer was seen heckling at Russ during his pre-game routine. He was heard saying:

"Westbrick, I am your biggest fan, Westbrick"

After several attempts, Westbrook finally heard what the fan had to say and confronted him. He walked towards the fan and repeatedly asked him what he was saying and that was when the viewer called him 'Westbrook'. As expected, the fan became cold-footed after seeing Westbrook right in front of his face and it was not easy to talk trash to him then.

The 33-year-old went public about how he felt when people called him 'Westbrick'. No doubt the Lakers have had a bad season and Russell Westbrook is part of the reason for it, but when things started going overboard, he decided to express his feelings after a post-game interview, where he said:

"I don't even want to bring my kids to the game because I don't what them to hear people calling their dad nick-names for no reasons, because he's playing a game that he loves."

"It's gotten so bad that my family don't even want to go to the home games or any game because of not just the media across the globe use their platforms to constantly shame, shame, shame me and it's just super unfortunate man and it's super upsetting to me."

This is not the first time an incident like this had happened and it certainly won't be the last. The impact Westbrook has had on the league has been immense and it is definitely tough for him to be on the receiving end of all this criticism.

While his experience has not been the greatest with fans even before in his career, this season, however, it has been a lot tougher for him mentally as critics have shown him no mercy.

Is Russell Westbrook the reason behind the LA Lakers' struggles

Russ has averaged 17.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 7.0 APG this season. These numbers are not bad, but for a former MVP like Westbrook, they are disappointing. The 33-year-old has served the fans gracefully with some high octane performances throughout his 13 year NBA career, but this season it has all gone wrong for him from the very start.

"I don't pay any mind to it. The trash talking doesn't bother me." Russell Westbrook on Minnesota's trash talking and how/if that could motivate the #Lakers going forward.

Many have pointed their fingers at him as one of the biggest reasons behind the Lakers' struggles, but does it make sense?

The Purple and Gold are twenty-fourth in terms of offensive ratings and sixteenth in terms of defensive ratings. Both of these components are important and the Lakers are below average in both of them. This in itself is an indication of how badly the team has struggled to put up good performances this season.

To add to their disappointment, Anthony Davis has played only 37 games so far and is currently out due to injury. With him, the team are 17-20, but the defensive effort is still to be seen when he is on the court.

Another reason behind the Lakers' struggles is the lack of scoring options. The biggest positive for the team this season has been LeBron James. He is averaging 29.5 PPG and is second in the league behind Joel Embiid. No player other than him has scored consistently for the team and this seems to have affected them.

They love showing you Russ's bad plays well here are some of the greatest PG in nba history best plays this season!

Russ will certainly be hoping to find form with the regular season ending in 13 games. If he is still able to produce something special and help the Lakers make a run, the fans may forgive him for the season he has had.

However, the games are going to be tough and it will require something special from Westbrook to help the Lakers get past the finish line.

