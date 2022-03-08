ICYMI: Russell Westbrook gets involved with a courtside heckler shouting "Westbrick", Lakers star tells him "don't disrespect my name"

Russell Westbrook didn't hesitate to respond to a courtside heckler during the LA Lakers-San Antonio Spurs game on Monday. The fan was heard yelling 'Westbrick' towards the Lakers star during the contest, and Westbrook wasn't intending on letting that go as he engaged in a verbal altercation with the heckler.

Here's a video of how the incident went down (via Bleacher Report):

"Don't disrespect my name!" said Westbrook to the fan.

Russell Westbrook mentioned in his postgame comments that he won't be hesitating to retort to being called by names like 'Westbrick,' henceforth. He explained that he is doing so as it has started to affect his family as well.

The former league MVP has been dealing with off-the-court criticism like name-calling for plenty of years now but intends to put a stop to it.

The 33-year-old hasn't had the best of seasons in his first year as an LA Lakers player. He has been averaging 18 points per game on 43% shooting and has had to bear the most criticism for the Lakers’ dismal record so far.

Russell Westbrook and LA Lakers fail to execute down the stretch again, lose 110-117 against San Antonio Spurs.

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers succumbed to their fifth loss in six games on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. It was a close encounter, with the Spurs entering the final quarter with a three-point lead. LA did well to erase a 14-point deficit and tie the game midway through the third quarter.

However, they failed to close out the game down the stretch once again as the Spurs outscored them 18-22 in the fourth quarter. Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk, and Talen Horton-Tucker, all scored 15+ points on the night, but the Lakers fell short by seven points.

The Lakers missed LeBron James, especially on the offensive end. He has been solid on the scoring front with his playmaking; averaging 29.4 points and 6.2 assists per game for the season. In his absence, LA tried to divide the load between Westbrook, Monk, Horton-Tucker and Anthony, but neither of them was able to be consistently efficient throughout the match.

James could return for the LA Lakers in their next match against the Houston Rockets. He was sidelined against the Spurs as his knee soreness problem was bothering him again following his 56-point outburst against the Warriors on March 5th.

