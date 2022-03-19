ICYMI: Russell Westbrook told to ‘stop playing like s**t’ by a fan on the streets of Toronto

Russell Westbrook's on-court problems with fans have now taken a different route, as he engaged in a war of words with a fan in Toronto.

The 33-year-old has had a forgettable season, and this has not sat well with the LA Lakers faithful. He has been booed by fans and criticized by the media. However, this interaction seemed to cross the line as it was outside the arena when he was not in uniform. During the back and forth, the fan was heard saying:

"Stop playing like s**t."

"Stop playing like s**t."

While there is no certainty if the person talking trash was a Lakers fan, it definitely seemed to affect Westbrook. The fan also said he bet on Westbrook every night, but as he moved away from the guard, he again started heckling him.

This is certainly not the first time Westbrook has had such an interaction with the fans. However, he has a strong personality and knows how to take a stand for himself.

The move to the LA Lakers was one of the biggest dreams of his career as he was born and raised in the city. It definitely has not gone as envisioned. But if the former MVP can make a turnaround, that would be an answer to all the critics and hecklers.

With 13 games left, can Russell Westbrook still help revive the season for the LA Lakers?

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is averaging 17.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.0 assits per game this season. His scoring average is the lowest for him since the sophomore season.

Westbrook is known for his aggressive drives to the basket. His game around the rim has been his specialty, but this year even that doesn't seem to work for him. He has missed some easy layups, and the jumpshots that would usually go in have also taken a foot back.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“Their trash talking doesn't bother me. Nobody over there has done anything in this league.”



"Their trash talking doesn't bother me. Nobody over there has done anything in this league."

Many expected a turnaround after the NBA's All-Star break, but that has not occurred. He has averaged 16.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 4.5 apg on 40.9% shooting after the break. with the Lakers (29-40) going 2-9. He has had only two games with 20 points or more in this period. This difficult stretch has definitely invited a lot of criticism from fans and the media.

However, with the season now approaching the playoffs, if there is going to be a bounceback, this would be the best time for Westbrook. The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference. They are just one game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans (28-41).

If they continue to flouder, the Purple and Gold could slip to 10th place. Teams 11-15 will not qualify for the postseason.

This is a now-or-never situation for Westbrook. If he can set aside his previous disappointments and focus on the upcoming games, the Lakers may be able to make a run. He is definitely a player who can make a turnaround. With the odds stacked against him, it will be interesting to see how he responds.

