ICYMI: Steph Curry and “Baby Steph Curry” display their spot-on chemistry by toying with Grizzlies’ defense with their off-ball movement

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole have put the Memphis Grizzlies defense into a spin with their sensational off-the-ball movement in Game 3 of the semifinals on Saturday. Curry and Poole displayed their impeccable chemistry on the court as they lost the Grizzlies defenders to get free for open shots.

The Dubs' guards successfully created separation with their unexpected rotation around each other, bambozzling Desmond Bane and rookie Ziaire Williamson emphatically.

Here's a clip of the play (via 95.7 The Game):

Jordan Poole earned the nickname "Baby Steph Curry" from his teammate Klay Thompson when he was on a roll against the Denver Nuggets. Poole complements Curry well, making them a lethal combination on court.

'Splash Brothers' Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson lead Warriors to Game-3 win over Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors duo Steph Curry and Klay Thompson seem to have found their third 'Splash Brother' in Jordan Poole this playoffs campaign. Poole has gotten off to a sizzling start in his debut postseason, averaging 22.3 points per game on 55/44/87 shooting splits.

The third-year guard registered his fifth 25-point game of the ongoing playoffs in the Warriors' blowout win over Memphis in Game 3. He shot 64.5%, pairing alongside Steph Curry, who scored 30 points, and Klay Thompson, who bagged 21.

The trio of Curry, Poole and Thompson have been a revelation this year. They are the Warriors' go-to option in their 'death lineup' alongside Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. The Grizzlies were at the receiving end of the Splash Brothers in Game 3.

The Warriors had six players scoring in double digits as they decimated the Grizzlies 142-112 at home. Steve Kerr's men will look to go 3-1 up, as their next home is at home.

Curry, Poole and Thompson will look to continue their impressive exploits as the Warriors seek to go all the way this year.

