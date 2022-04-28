ICYMI: Steph Curry completes wholesome and unique handshake with daughter Ryan after leading Warriors to series win against Nuggets

Steph Curry celebrated the Golden State Warriors winning their 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Friday with his daughter Ryan in a wholesome way. The father-daughter duo completed a unique handshake to greet each other after the Dubs' Game 5 on Wednesday.

Here's the clip (via 95.7 The Game):

It was a hard-fought game but the Dubs eventually prevailed with a sublime fourth-quarter performance. Golden State entered the final frame of the match, trailing the Nuggets by eight points.

However, they ended up outscoring Jokic and Co. 32-20 during that stretch, stealing a close 102-98 win and bagging the series.

Steph Curry shines in first game as a starter in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, drops 30 points in closeout win over Nuggets

Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry has been the ultimate team player in the 2022 NBA Playoffs so far. The two-time MVP returned to the Warriors lineup for Game 1 against the Nuggets after a month-long injury absence. Upon his return, Curry came off the bench for his side in the first four games of the series.

He didn't have the ideal time to ramp up and regain match fitness, leading to his decision to be a part of the second unit. The move paid off big time for the Warriors as young star Jordan Poole continued to excel for the side in a starting role. Poole scored 25+ points in three of his first four games as a starter.

During that same stretch, Curry managed 27.5 points per game off the bench, helping the Warriors take a 3-1 advantage. With both Poole and Steph playing well, the Warriors started the two players in Game 5, which saw Kevon Looney get benched.

The Golden State Warriors found a new death lineup with Jordan Poole, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson all starting together, with Andrew Wiggins at the four and Draymond Green at the five. They continued to be efficient in their first game starting together during Game 5 against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Steph Curry bagged 30 points, five rebounds and five assists, shooting five of 11 from 3-point range. He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Warriors comeback and lead them to a 102-98 win. Curry's form and health are vital to the Dubs' hopes of winning a championship this year.

So far, he has looked in great shape, and him being able to deliver in a starting role was one of the biggest takeaways for Steve Kerr's side on Wednesday.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava