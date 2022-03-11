ICYMI: Steph Curry finds the young fan who was left devastated after his absence in last game, makes her year by giving an autograph

The fourth time’s the charm for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors as they finally won against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The last time they were in Ball Arena, Golden State didn’t have several of its regular players, including the iconic former MVP.

Steph Curry’s absence made the Warriors heavy underdogs and caused a few heartaches among several fans who desperately wanted to see the legendary shooter. One such fan was so deeply frustrated and disappointed that she was inconsolable in her tears. Fortunately enough, the Golden State Warriors gave her and her entire family free tickets, hoping that she may yet see her favorite player.

In a heart-melting scene during warm-ups, Steph Curry made the young girl's wish come true.

“I’m sorry about Monday, but we made it up, right?...Did you bring that card? Can I sign it for you?” asked the Warriors superstar.

Mike Singer @msinger Remember the girl who was devastated when Steph missed the last game in Denver? Steph Curry just made her year. Remember the girl who was devastated when Steph missed the last game in Denver? Steph Curry just made her year. https://t.co/c9iyGJhuAx

The young fan could hardly believe her eyes as the greatest shooter in NBA history excitedly talked to her and signed her Steph Curry basketball card. Tears of sadness were replaced by tears of unbridled joy as the fan was probably still in disbelief with what was happening. It's safe to say the Warriors’ franchise player just made her year.

PJ was having more of a blast than other Warriors fans who enjoyed the well-deserved win nonetheless. Steph Curry, in a courtside interview after the win, was very grateful for the opportunity to interact with the young fan.

“That’s what the NBA is all about, our fans are everything.”

Stephen Curry on meeting a 10 year old "That's what the NBA is all about, our fans are everything"Stephen Curry on meeting a 10 year old @warriors fan before tonight's game. "That's what the NBA is all about, our fans are everything"Stephen Curry on meeting a 10 year old @warriors fan before tonight's game. https://t.co/nT0zs8xSnK

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors finally solved the Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warrriors finally won one over the gritty Denver Nuggets. [Photo: Golden State of Mind]

It took a brilliant effort from Curry to give the Golden State Warriors their first win of the season over the Denver Nuggets. Chef Curry scored 24 of his 34 points in the final 24 minutes of the game. The deadliest shooter in the NBA also played a crucial part in the Warriors' crippling 13-0 run to beat the Nuggets.

Unlike their past losses, the rest of the team punched their weight to get a confidence-boosting win over a potential postseason opponent. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga were all instrumental in getting the victory.

The Golden State Warriors won the game by outplaying the Nuggets in the second half. They dominated the Nuggets 62- 42. The 20-point difference was a telling blow that the Nuggets were unable to recover from.

Golden State also got a short break as Nikola Jokic looked gassed midway through the third quarter. It was evident that Nuggets head coach Mike Malone gave him a longer rest on the bench. The reigning MVP finished with yet another near triple-double but was not as efficient or impactful in this game.

