ICYMI: Steph Curry hilariously tries to get a shirt fired from a T-shirt cannon at Warriors’ summer league game

Steph Curry was seen supporting the Warriors' summer league team. The Finals MVP was in attendance with his son Canon Curry. The duo appeared to be having a good time. Chef Curry was even seen asking for a t-shirt that he eventually gave to his son.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings, 86-68. Gui Santos led the scoring for the NBA champions with 23 points in less than 26 minutes of action. Payton Willis was the Warriors' only other double digit scorer.

The Sacramento Kings had Keagan Murray, Neemias Queta and Alex O'Connell all scoring in double digits. Murray had a game-high 26 points on the night on better than 71% shooting from the field and 80% from beyond the arc.

The Warriors will now go up against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat in their second and third matchups of the summer league before the tournament shifts to Las Vegas. In Vegas, they will play their fourth and fifth games against the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry was also seen showcasing his trademark "Night, Night" celebration to the crowd. He was shown on the big screen enjoying the popcorn with Canon Curry.

Steph Curry elevates his legacy with the fourth championship

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Steph Curry has won yet another championship. He led his team to their fourth championship in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics. The marksman also added his first Finals MVP trophy.

Curry carried the load for the Warriors in the first four games of the series. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson took a few games to perform up to their abilities.

Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the Finals. He was shooting the ball better than 48% from the field and nearly 44% from the perimeter during the series. He also averaged 2 steals on a nightly basis.

This is special. Stephen Curry’s stats through 5 Finals games:30.6 PTS5.6 REB4.6 AST1.8 STL47-42-83 shooting splitsThis is special.

Winning the Finals MVP was the icing on the cake for Steph Curry. This achievement has arguably elevated him into being considered one of the top-10 players of all time.

The lack of a Finals MVP trophy has often been used against Steph Curry in arguments about his historical standing. Andre Iguodala won the Finals MVP award in 2015 for the defense he played on LeBron James. Durant won two Finals MVP awards in 2017 and 2018.

He has cemented himself as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA. He is also in the greatest point guard of all time debate alongside Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas.

