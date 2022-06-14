ICYMI: Steph Curry shows up in "Ayesha Curry CAN cook" shirt in response to Boston Celtics fans' banter against his wife

Steph Curry came out in support of his wife as he wore an "Ayesha Curry Can Cook" t-shirt for his Game 5 post-game interview. The three-time champ was ecstatic with the 104-94 win in Game 5 as it gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead in the series.

His t-shirt was a clear message to fans in Boston. They took a dig at Curry's wife by writing, "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook," outside a restaurant.

Steph Curry had a big Game 4 performance, where he silenced them with an iconic 43-point performance. However, he once again fired shots at the Celtics fans when he walked into the press room with the "Ayesha Curry Can Cook" t-shirt.

Curry will once again head to Boston with a chance to win the championship.

He will be looking to put in another big performance and help the Dubs clinch the championship in style. This will also help him get the last laugh against the Celtics fans who have been talking a lot of trash during the series.

Curry had a poor Game 5 performance, where he scored only 16 points while shooting 31.8% shooting from the field. However, he will be looking to put the nail in the coffin and walk away with the Larry O'Brien trophy when he leaves Boston.

Steph Curry sheds light on the Warriors' approach towards Game 6

2022 NBA Finals - Game 5

Steph Curry and many players in the Warriors have been a part of closeout games in their careers. Although it looks like the advantage is with the Dubs, the Celtics can't be taken lightly.

They would certainly not want the championship to be handed over to the Warriors on their home-court. However, to prevent that, they will have to be at their best.

With Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson also coming to life, the Dubs are looking like favorites to bag a win. Steph Curry has been on fire right from the very start. If he has another big game, nothing is stopping the Warriors from winning Game 6.

Speaking about the team's approach to Game 6, Curry said:

"I mean the fact that we have one more game and accomplish the task is exciting. You know it's not gonna be easy. You know that building has a different environment.

"We had a great win in Game 4, had some solid moments in Game 3, but couldn't get it done. So we understand what we need to do. It's just about going out and executing."

Curry has been averaging 30.6 PPG in five games so far. He is on track to win the Finals MVP, but his main goal is to win the championship for the franchise.

The team has been through a lot in the past two years. Winning the championship would be the perfect prize for everyone in the organization and also the fans in the Bay Area.

However, the Warriors are well aware of the fact that the Celtics have been in similar situations before. They were down against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat as well, but fought hard to clinch a win in the series.

The odds are once again against the Celtics. However, they will try to win Game 6, push the series to seven games and see what they can do there.

