ICYMI: Steph Curry in a wholesome moment signs autograph for young, special needs fan, poses with him for a picture

Steph Curry is one of the best three-point shooters in the world. He is also one of the most beloved athletes and has a huge fanbase.

The 33-year-old was selected for his 8th All-Star game appearance and made his way to the court for practice. During the session, Steph Curry saw a wheelchair-bound kid with a pluck card that had a message on it.

Incidentally, it was his birthday and Steph saw the pluck card and walked towards him to give his wishes. The kid wore Curry's Golden State Warriors jersey and was ecstatic to see him. His message on the pluck card was:

"Steph Curry, my name is EJ it's my 9th birthday"

There was also a picture of Curry drawn on the poster which was truly brilliant. Seeing him on the sidelines, another kid walked in and expressed his love for the two-time MVP. He was heard saying:

"Steph Curry, I love you"

His gesture was certainly heart-warming and demonstrated the star's kind personality. Aside from being an assassin on the court, Steph Curry is also a terrific human being who values and loves everyone around him.

He is one of the most fun-loving people and is always cracking jokes and keeping things light in the locker room.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson Steph Curry signs autographs for fans before tonight’s Warriors-Lakers game at Chase Center Steph Curry signs autographs for fans before tonight’s Warriors-Lakers game at Chase Center https://t.co/08jUFizgL4

In his 13-year NBA career, Steph Curry has had many exceptional performances. He has even received applause from opposing crowds and this shows how great a player he is. However, it is gestures like these that make him a true legend.

Can Steph Curry win his first All-Star Game MVP award this time?

2022 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Availability

Steph has one of the most stacked resumes in basketball. However, one more thing that he would love to add to it is the All-Star game MVP trophy.

The 33-year-old has played in 8 All-Star games, but has never been able to win the honor. He is part of Team LeBron and will take one of the backcourt positions for them.

While there are other stars like DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Team LeBron, Curry could very well steal the limelight if he goes on a shooting spree.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK

🤝 Steph Curry

Dame wins it for Team LeBron



Top plays from The NBA All-Star game 🤩 Steph’s no-look three LeBron James 🤝 Steph CurryDame wins it for Team LeBronTop plays from The NBA All-Star game 🤩 Steph’s no-look three 😵 LeBron James 🤝 Steph CurryDame wins it for Team LeBron 🔥Top plays from The NBA All-Star game 🤩 https://t.co/VcBy3mNO3S

He has not had the best of times shooting in the past few months, but playing in these games could very well do the trick for Curry. He won the three-point shooting contest last season and also went on to play a vital role in Team LeBron's win.

Curry will be hoping to light up this year's All-Star weekend with his brilliance. He is certainly not the favorite to win the MVP award, but you can never completely rule out a player like him.

Deadspin @Deadspin Steph Curry finished the All-Star Game with a bang: Steph Curry finished the All-Star Game with a bang: https://t.co/hd1qqyLFKc

Curry has put up some stellar shows in All-Star games. He has thrown some crazy dimes, but this time around, fans will be hoping for him to win the All-Star Game MVP trophy.

He will be looking to give his best performance for the team and help LeBron James maintain his successful record as a captain alive.

