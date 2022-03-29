ICYMI: Steve Kerr gets into a heated argument with the ref, gets thrown out of Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors after a double-technical

Steve Kerr’s Golden State Warriors have been in a funk the last few weeks and are struggling to get out of it. The Bay Area team traveled to FedExForum to face the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies. Without Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steph Curry, they were run off the court by the young and hungry Grizzlies.

Everything unraveled for the Warriors in the second quarter, where they gave up 43 points to the Grizzlies, who were without their best player and top scorer. From a close first quarter, the second canto basically cost the Dubs the game.

Steve Kerr felt like his team was on the losing end of questionable calls and finally took it out on the officials just as the halftime break started.

The last straw on Kerr’s perceived no-calls was Jordan Poole’s last-second lay-up to finish the first half. JP took the ball following a Desmond Bane miss and drove to the Golden State Warriors’ basket where he was challenged by De’Anthony Melton. As Poole missed the shot, Kerr stormed after the officials and furiously called them out.

The two quick technicals meant assistant coach Mike Brown would be handling bench duties without Golden State's head coach. The Warriors were trailing 63-37 after the game’s first 24 minutes. They shot only 25% from the field in the second quarter while allowing Memphis to hit 59% of their shots.

Golden State’s loss dropped them to 48-28, five games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, who have taken a stranglehold on the West’s second seed. If the Warriors continue to lose, they could even fall farther down the standings. The worst-case scenario could have the Bay Area team lose all their remaining six games and find themselves in the play-in.

Injuries to Draymond Green and Steph Curry have destroyed the Golden State Warriors' chemistry and rhythm

Draymond Green and Steph Curry have to be fully healthy for the Golden State Warriors to contend for the NBA title this season. [Photo: Golden State of Mind]

Steph Curry’s impact on offense for the Golden State Warriors cannot be overstated. Meanwhile, Draymond Green’s importance on both ends of the floor is underrated. Without one of them on the floor for several games, the Warriors are significantly different.

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, after a long layoff, isn’t up to his normal standards yet. He’s been struggling since returning from injury. Head coach Steve Kerr has also managed Draymond Green’s load, which means that he’s not usually playing back-to-back games.

Joey Linn @joeylinn_ Since the start of last season, the Golden State Warriors have a .646 winning percentage when Steph Curry plays. That ranks 4th in the NBA.



In that same time frame, they have a .238 winning percentage without Steph Curry, which ranks dead last in the NBA. Since the start of last season, the Golden State Warriors have a .646 winning percentage when Steph Curry plays. That ranks 4th in the NBA.In that same time frame, they have a .238 winning percentage without Steph Curry, which ranks dead last in the NBA.

The long stint in the injury report and inconsistent game time have affected Green’s game more than expected.

What Steph Curry brings to the Golden State Warriors needs no discussion. If he’s not 100% healthy, the Warriors may not even get past the first round of the playoffs.

