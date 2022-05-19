ICYMI: Survey reveals Chicago Bulls is considered to have the best logo in the NBA, 17-time NBA champions have the worst and need to get it re-done

The people have spoken regarding the best and worst NBA logos. The Chicago Bulls logo was voted as the best team logo, while the Boston Celtics and their leprechaun were selected as the worst.

The folks at Online Betting surveyed 1,000 people in the United States to determine the best and worst logos in the league. A majority of the voters picked the Bulls logo as the best, as well as the most intimidating. The Charlotte Hornets' logo was voted second best, while the Celtics, surprisingly, was in the top three.

However, the leprechaun was also voted as the worst, with the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons' logo coming in second and third place, respectively. The Memphis Grizzlies were the second-most intimidating followed by the Hornets.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz and the Pistons were also among the least intimidating logos in the NBA.

The Best and Worst Team Logos (Photo: Online Betting)

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers made it into the top five best team logos. The results also revealed that the Boston Celtics' logo is the number one logo that voters want to re-do. The leprechaun is followed by the Pistons', Nets', Atlanta Hawks' and OKC Thunder's logos.

The Most and Least Intimidating Logos (Photo: Online Betting)

In addition to being named the best current team logo, the Chicago Bulls' classic logo that has been in used since 1966 was also voted as the most timeless. As for retro logos, the classic Toronto Raptors logo from 1995 to 2008 was voted as the best.

The same Raptors team logo was also voted as the retro logo that should make a comeback. The original logos for the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat came in second and third, respectively. The Hornets and Heat became expansion teams in 1988.

Best Retro Team Logos (Photo: Online Betting)

Should the NBA change its logo?

75th Annivesary Logo of the NBA

When Kobe Bryant tragically died last January 26, 2020, some fans called for the NBA to change its logo. The most prominent fan of the possible change was Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.

Although the league has refused to acknowledge that Jerry West was used for the famous logo that was introduced in 1969, the logo's designer Alan Siegel has confirmed that he did, indeed, use West as inspiration.

According to the Online Bettin g survey regarding logos, 35% of the voters believe that it's time for the NBA to update their logo. Thirty-one percent of those voters think it should be Kobe Bryant, while 22% want it to be Michael Jordan.

NBA Logo Survey Results (Photo: Online Betting)

The league did update its logo for its 75th anniverary. The same logo was used, but was inside a diamond since it's the stone associated with the 75th year.

