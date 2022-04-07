ICYMI: "Take your jerseys off" - Kevin Durant engages in a hilarious exchange with two young Knicks fans 

Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 NBA free agency instead of joining the New York Knicks. It kicked off a new rivalry between the Knicks' fan base and Durant. The cross-town rivals squared off on Wednesday at the MSG, and the tension between KD and the Knicks' faithful was evident.

Durant even mentioned the Knicks hating him and Kyrie Irving because of them signing for the Nets in 2019 in his post-game press conference. He admitted that there is a brewing rivalry between the duo and New York's fan base. On a lighter note, KD was seen engaging in playful banter with two young Knicks fans before the match.

The Nets star hilariously told them to take their jerseys off as he proceeded towards the locker room. Here's a clip of the incident (via Nets Videos):

"Take your jerseys off," said Kevin Durant to the young Knicks fans.

Kevin Durant bags 32-point triple-double as Brooklyn Nets erase 21-point deficit to beat New York Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets bolstered their chances of gaining a better seeding in the play-in tournament, courtesy of their 110-98 comeback win over the New York Knicks. Brooklyn, who went into that match as the tenth seed, now find themselves eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

They had to fight hard to earn their win against the Knicks. The Nets were down by 21 points at one stage of the match, but Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving put in a solid effort down the stretch to bag the win for their team.

Durant scored 32 points, grabbed ten boards, dished out 11 assists and made two blocks. Meanwhile, Irving had 24 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals to his name. Brooklyn outscored New York 60-31 in the second half. KD managed to score 23 of his 32 points during that period, which completely shifted the tie in their favor.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Kevin Durant 4th quarter masterclass:



13 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST



Final line: 32 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST Kevin Durant 4th quarter masterclass:13 PTS, 9 REB, 6 ASTFinal line: 32 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST https://t.co/ybrUngh0aB

The Brooklyn Nets have improved to 42-38 now and find themselves only one game behind the seventh-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, who they face in their next match on Friday at home. Kevin Durant and Co. will be eager to extend their current winning streak to three games with a win.

A seventh-place finish would give them a homecourt advantage in the play-in game, bolstering their chances of securing the seventh seed in the playoffs as well. The Nets will also have the cushion of playing another play-in game against the winner of the ninth vs. 10th seed match if they lose the seventh vs. eighth seed contest.

