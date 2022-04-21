ICYMI: "The type of shot it was… Real quick, turnaround, cash!” - Tobias Harris all hyped after Joel Embiid's unreal game-winner to power Philadelphia 76ers into a 3-0 lead vs Toronto Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of sweeping the Toronto Raptors after a Game 3 victory (104-101) where Joel Embiid drained a turnaround three in overtime. Philly’s victory brings the team to a win short of proceeding to the next round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Head coach Doc Rivers desperately called a timeout with less than a second remaining on their shot clock. A flurry of screens allowed Joel Embiid to free himself up and receive an inbound pass from Danny Green before nailing the biggest shot of the game.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris was all smiles as he relayed what was going through his mind in a postgame interview:

“I was so hype. The type of shot it was…real quick, turnaround, cash.”

The game clock showed 2.6 seconds when the inbounds play happened. Only .8 seconds were left when Joel Embiid drained his high-arching clutch shot and silenced the Scotiabank Arena crowd.

ESPN @espn JOEL EMBIID WITH THE HUGE THREE IN OT JOEL EMBIID WITH THE HUGE THREE IN OT 😱 https://t.co/VKpdy4HszF

Doc Rivers’ timeout before the game-clinching play was badly-needed. The Philadelphia 76ers had the ball, and the game was on the line with 13.4 seconds left. Philly deployed iso ball and let Embiid play, the same way they finished the regulation period.

That last-second timeout by Rivers could have been the biggest play of the 76ers this season before Joel Embiid made the game-winning bucket. Before tonight, “The Process” was 0-14 in game-clinching shots.

The Toronto Raptors have no time to dwell on this stinging defeat. They had the 76ers on the ropes but could not land the knockout punch.

Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors will have to concoct something to make it tougher for Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will have to be more creative in slowing down "The Process"

Nick Nurse built the Toronto Raptors to become an ultra-versatile and switchy defensive unit. The problem with this is that they are missing Scottie Barnes and are dealing with a unique specimen that’s just a freak to defend against.

Joel Embiid has been unstoppable in the three games of this series. He is averaging 27.7 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists while hitting 51% of his shots.

The Raptors rely on the trio of Khem Birch, Chris Boucher, and Precious Achiuwa to minimize the ultra-skilled big man.

No one’s stopping the All-Star center in the post because of his height, heft, skill, and mobility. As he has shown with his game-winning shot, he could also do it from beyond the arc.

Nurse has designed a few defensive surprises in his career, so he could come up with something new to slow down Embiid and save the Raptors’ season.

