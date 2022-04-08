ICYMI: "This is like an F-16!" - Klay Thompson throws another paper plane during a post-game press conference, hilariously compares it to jet aircraft

The Golden State Warriors' postgame press conference on Thursday featured more antics from Klay Thompson as the superstar guard returned with a paper plane to showcase his craftsmanship.

Thompson put in a 33-point performance on the night to lead the Warriors to a 128-112 win over the LA Lakers. This is his third 30+ point outing in his last five appearances.

To celebrate the win and his performance, Thompson displayed yet another paper plane in the postgame presser. When asked what airplane it was, the 32-year-old said:

"This is like an F-16. Just fierce in the skies, and I'm going to launch it when we're done. Gonna see if I can clear that gate again."

The paper plane's maiden voyage was unfortunately cut short when it swooned away from its target just after launch.

Thompson's antics with paper planes aren't new and date back to almost 2016.

The Golden State Warriors guard is often seen making planes out of the stat sheet for a game.

Sam Hustis @SamHustis Klay Thompson waxing poetic about not taking nights like this for granted while calmly folding a the stat sheet into a paper airplane Klay Thompson waxing poetic about not taking nights like this for granted while calmly folding a the stat sheet into a paper airplane https://t.co/0fQihODBUW

Klay Thompson is a crucial piece in the Golden State Warriors' system. His sharp-shooting and defensive chops create the perfect balance in the unit. The Warriors will hope that he can continue building upon the momentum of his recent performances.

Klay Thompson will be crucial for the Golden State Warriors going forward

Klay Thompson celebrates a play with Jordan Poole

With a win against the LA Lakers on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors have improved to 51-29 on the season, holding on to third place in the West.

Although they have clinched a playoff spot, the Warriors aren't clear of the fourth-placed Dallas Mavericks, who are only a game behind.

With only two games left to go, Golden State will want to play to the peak of their potential as they prepare for a postseason showing.

After their last postseason appearance in the 2018-19 season, the Golden State Warriors have been on a long and arduous journey to return to competitive form.

Klay Thompson's return to the rotation was a huge boost for the Warriors this season. The 32-year-old missed over two seasons due to back-to-back injuries.

Thompson finding his rhythm right before the playoffs allows Golden State to keep their title hopes alive.

However, their title hopes also rest upon the state of Steph Curry's health. After a season full of ups-and-downs, Curry going down with an ankle injury was a huge blow to the Golden State Warriors' season.

While Golden State struggled to cope with their superstar's absence at first, they have turned things around at just the right time. With Andrew Wiggins finding his stroke and Jordan Poole putting on scoring clinics every night, the Warriors look like a competitive side again.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh