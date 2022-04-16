ICYMI: “This is what we live for … You gotta fight” - Willie Green delivers an inspirational speech to the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter during their comeback win over the LA Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green had some inspirational words for his team after calling a timeout. The Pelicans were down ten points at the end of the third quarter when Green stated:

"It's a ten point game going in the fourth quarter...get your freaking heads up! This is what we live for! This is what we work hard for! We ain't giving it up! We are not freaking giving this up! You gotta freaking fight, you gotta fight!"

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 105-101, securing the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, converting 14 of his 21 field goal attempts. Larry Nance Jr. added 16 points and 14 rebounds in the winning effort.

After going down by eight at halftime, the Clippers rallied with a 29-6 run and led by ten at the end of the third quarter. The Pelicans recovered from the deficit, scoring 31 points in the fourth quarter to the Clippers' 17.

In a post-game interview on TNT, Brandon Ingram spoke about what it took to win the game. Ingram stated:

"Just doing everything it took to win, I knew what the stakes was, I already knew all of us wanted to be in the playoffs, and I just wanted it bad, whatever it took tonight whether it was on the defensive end, on the offensive end, whatever it took I was gonna do it"

Ingram then explained how much reaching the playoffs meant to him, stating:

"It feels wonderful, just to have a chance to be in the post-season this year, never had a winning record, never been in the post-season so to get a chance to showcase my talent on the biggest stage is beautiful"

The eighth-seeded Pelicans are set to meet the Phoenix Suns in the first-round of the playoffs.

Playoff Preview: New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns

Herbert Jones, left, and Devin Booker, right.

The Phoenix Suns meet the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs, with their game one taking place on Sunday. Unsurprisingly, the series is projected to be fairly one-sided as the Pelicans go up against the Suns without Zion Williamson.

The Suns have a net rating of +7.5, the best in the NBA. The Pelicans have a net rating of -1, 21st in the league. FiveThirtyEight projects an 82% chance for the Suns to win the game on Sunday.

