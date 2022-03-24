ICYMI: "We are gonna dedicate a million dollars" - Drake makes a massive donation to I Promise School, LeBron James left in awe

LeBron James and the I Promise School, which is supported by the four-time MVP’s foundation, are just getting stronger. Previously only catering to grades three and four students when the public school opened in 2018, it is now about to go full blast this year.

Over the years, several of LeBron James’ friends and colleagues have helped the project aimed at helping at-risk children get rolling. One such celebrity who will provide much-needed support is rapper and entrepreneur Drake.

The Grammy-winning artist committed a huge sum to James’ I Promise School, which will surely go a long way in helping the needy:

“I’ve been trying to figure out what I can do for, obviously, this moment,” he said. “So, I am going to, myself and Eddie [Craven] from Stake, we’re going to dedicate $1 million to the I Promise School and I’m going to come drop it off myself.”

The $1 million will be a big boost in running the public school as they will start accepting students from grades 1-8. Drake reportedly got a windfall playing roulette and was looking for the best place to use the funds to help other people. For the children enrolled at the I Promise School, Christmas came early.

Drake’s magnanimous commitment came over the weekend when Lobos 1707, an ultra-premium tequila and mezcal brand, was launched in Canada. The star-studded event featured several of LeBron James’ LA Lakers teammates, including Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza.

As a toast to the growing brand behind the leadership and vision of Diego Osorio, Dia Simms and LeBron James, Drake happily shared his blessing. The renowned rapper’s collaborator of the huge commitment is Ed Craven, the co-founder of Stake, a bitcoin casino and sports betting site.

LeBron James rested his sore knee against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers

As much as the LA Lakers badly need to win to secure a play-in spot, they just have to rest James’ problematic knees. Over the last few months, head coach Frank Vogel has been monitoring how the four-time champion’s knee is holding up. They figured that a home game against Philly would be a good opportunity to rest the knee.

Without James in the lineup, the Lakers surprisingly did well enough to give the 76ers a good fight. In the end, there was just too much James Harden and Joel Embiid. The loss kept the Lakers in the 9th spot, just one win ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans in the standings. They’re also just two games better than the 11-ranked Spurs, who could still catch the Lakers for the last play-in ticket.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen The Lakers last played on Monday, and after tonight don't play again until Sunday. Sitting LeBron tonight lets him take almost a week off to rest his ailing knee. The Lakers last played on Monday, and after tonight don't play again until Sunday. Sitting LeBron tonight lets him take almost a week off to rest his ailing knee.

Six of the LA Lakers’ next nine games will be on the road. If they want to avoid an embarrassingly long offseason, they better get their act together and keep their play-in bid alive.

