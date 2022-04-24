ICYMI: "What happened to that sweep Jojo?" - Drake mercilessly trolls Joel Embiid with a photoshopped picture after 76ers drop Game 4 to Raptors

Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake took to Instagram to troll Joel Embiid as the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round series against the Toronto Raptors took an exciting turn.

Having beaten Philadelphia 110-102, the Raptors have taken the series in an interesting direction. While the win itself was impressive, the reaction it garnered from the artist was priceless.

Being an avid supporter of his hometown team, Drake took to his personal Instagram to post a story in celebration of Toronto's victory.

Posting a hilarious picture of Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes carrying a poorly edited baby picture of Joel Embiid, he captioned the story with:

"What happened to that sweep Jojo? @joelembiid see you when you get back."

Taking immense pride in his team's performance, Drake took a shot at Embiid while making a direct reference to the trash-talk between the two after Game 3.

Considering the drastic shift in momentum, the artist hopes to see his Raptors bring the series back to "The 6" for Game 6.

But given the chronology of events that have followed since the rapper was photographed with Joel Embiid, could Philadelphia be under the influence of the "Drake Curse"?

Can Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers survive the "Drake Curse"?

Drake and Joel Embiid after the Philadelphia 76ers' win in Game 3 [Source: Complex]

With the series heading to an unlikely Game 5, the Toronto Raptors will hope to hand Philadelphia one of the biggest upsets in franchise history. Given Doc Rivers' history with blowing huge leads in the playoffs, the situation itself is not improbable.

However, given the flow of events, a simple question begs to be asked.

Will the Philadelphia 76ers become the latest victims of the "Drake Curse"?

The "curse" itself is more of a product of random associations. But it's hard to pass it off as a coincidence considering the sheer frequency of occurrences.

Seen in the context of football, teams that the rapper supported, such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, faced crushing defeats after their players posted pictures with the rapper on social media.

This carried into the world of combat sports as well when the rapper endorsed Conor McGregor against Khabib Nurmagomedov - a result that doesn't require a reminder.

Given the complex relationship between sports and superstitions, "curses" are viewed quite seriously within this context. In the NBA itself, the rapper made use of his powers to support his team.

Back in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the artist wore 76ers shorts to the Raptors' game against Philadelphia. With the game resulting in a loss for Philly, Toronto eventually moved onto the Conference Finals, hence feeding into the belief behind the "curse."

With Saturday's win, Philadelphia could be on the receiving end of the curse yet again.

As the rapper was seen laughing and celebrating with Embiid after the big-man delivered a heart-breaking dagger to win Game 3, Joel Embiid and the 76ers could be dealing with a metaphysical threat beyond their control.

