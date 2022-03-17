ICYMI: "You gotta shut the f**k up" - Kevin Durant shows no mercy towards a heckler during Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets just lost a nail-biting game to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on a buzzer-beater from Spencer Dinwiddie. Durant nailed a clutch three-point shot with 10 seconds remaining in the game to push the Nets to a 111-110 lead. The newly-acquired Dinwiddie, however, made the winning basket with a trifecta of his own just as time expired.

The Brooklyn Nets, who were playing on their home floor, unbelievably still had loud courtside hecklers. Despite Kevin Durant’s spectacular game, one fan was incredibly toxic towards the Nets’ franchise player. The heckler got a nasty response from Durant after the relentless talk:

“You got to shut the F**k up there!!!"

DeLo @DeLo_77 Somehow this got reported? But my wife is just like KD when I say I’m getting one more drink. Somehow this got reported? But my wife is just like KD when I say I’m getting one more drink. https://t.co/qcNZygISMm

Like he has done all season long, Kevin Durant carried the Brooklyn Nets single-handedly at Barclays Center. The former MVP played a game-high 40 minutes and dealt with the consistent double and triple-teams. Without Kyrie Irving, who put up 60 points last night, Durant had to work doubly hard to even get himself free.

The hard work to extricate himself from the leech-like defense of the Dallas Mavericks didn’t stop the scoring machine from impacting the game. His hard work, though, wasn’t appreciated by one fan who kept on jeering the two-time champion. Kevin Durant probably had had enough, which was why he snapped the heckler.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets could get to playoffs through the play-in tournament

Kevin Durant played great but could not drag the Brooklyn Nets to the win versus the Dallas Mavericks. [NBA.com]

The Brooklyn Nets hold a 36-34 record with 12 games remaining in their schedule. They are in 8th place in the standings and should be favorites to make the play-in tournament. Without Ben Simmons for the foreseeable future and with Kyrie Irving only playing in home games, Kevin Durant is expected to keep on carrying the Nets.

Unless the Washington Wizards run the table while the Brooklyn Nets lose half of their remaining games, the Nets should get in the play-in. Brooklyn, though, should not be complacent as they have one of the toughest schedules in the NBA in the last three weeks.

8 of the Brooklyn Nets’ last 12 games will be at Barclays Center, where they will not have Kyrie Irving. They will face the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in that span. All of those teams are still jockeying for playoff positions, which means that the Nets will have a fight in their hands in each of the said games.

Even with Kyrie Irving on the road, the battle will not be easy. They will have to square off against the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks in their schedule. Although the Nets are favorites to enter the play-in, they can’t be complacent.

Edited by Parimal