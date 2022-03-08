ICYMI: Young Golden State Warriors fan gets incredibly upset and emotional when she finds out Steph Curry is not playing vs Denver Nuggets

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors continue to draw fans even on the home floor of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Unfortunately for fans of the greatest shooter in the NBA, Steve Kerr did not even bring him to Colorado for the make-up game that was supposed to happen back in December.

While many in attendance already aware of the disappointing absence of several of the Golden State Warriors’ regulars, a few were painfully caught by surprise. Curry, who is such a hit among young basketball fans, was one of those on the injury list heading into the game.

One such Curry fan was inconsolable upon not seeing the one player she came for:

The young girl was carrying a placard with Steph Curry for MVP message across it. She was in tears and clearly distraught after realizing that the two-time MVP would not play. Two game officials were on hand to try and pacify her and give her tickets for next Thursday's rematch between the two teams.

The former scoring champ and the Bay Area team are winless in three games against the Nuggets this season. Thursday's matchup will be the last of the season, so the Warriors could be looking to salvage some pride and improve their flagging campaign.

For the young fan who was in tears, she could finally get her wish if and when Curry plays the season finale against the Nuggets three nights from now.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle

Steph Curry and the Warriors have looked out of sorts without Draymond Green [Photo: San Franciso Chronicle]

The Golden State Warriors have now lost five straight games and nine out of their 11 matches. Without Draymond Green and Klay Thompson struggling, they have looked more vulnerable than they have been all season. The good news is Green is targeting a March 14 return, which should help the Warriors end the regular season on a strong note.

The absence of the former Defensive Player of the Year has highlighted a few glaring weaknesses in the Golden State Warriors armor. Even with Steph Curry around, Green’s absence has been felt on both ends of the floor.

On defense, the Warriors have crashed from being the top team based on defensive ratings to somewhere in the 20s. Without their do-it-all forward and defensive anchor, they have been uncharacteristically sloppy in rotations and closeouts.

Green’s playmaking has also been greatly missed. The Warriors are now 15-16 when their top assist man is not on the floor. The four-time All-Star’s return makes the threat of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole even more fearsome.

