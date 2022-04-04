ICYMI: Young Golden State Warriors fan goes through a plethora of emotions during Draymond Green's clutch free throws against Utah Jazz

Golden State Warriors Draymond Green has struggled since his return from a back injury, but he delivered last night against the Utah Jazz, much to the delight of a young Warriors fan.

At the Chase Center last night, the Warriors sealed their playoff berth with an incredible win over the Jazz. They trailed throughout the game and by as many as 16 early in the fourth quarter. But once they took the lead with under four minutes to play in the game, they did an excellent job of closing.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Chase Center has erupted. Warriors just hit 6 straight threes for an 18-0 run to take the lead. Chase Center has erupted. Warriors just hit 6 straight threes for an 18-0 run to take the lead. https://t.co/fEtYGVMnyo

Speaking of, Green was a crucial part of that, as his free throws extended their lead to a five-point game with under seven seconds left in the game. Clutch plays like that make a wealth of difference, and Green delivered the goods without breaking a sweat.

As Green attempted both free throws, a young fan was court-side was going through several emotions. He watched eagerly and had his heart in place until the free-throws were completed before leaping for joy.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors This little guy was so nervous during Draymond's late free throws This little guy was so nervous during Draymond's late free throws 😂 https://t.co/faSkMYKBXu

In the end, the Warriors successfully snapped a four-game losing streak and secured their playoff berth in fine fashion. There is still some work for the team to do to have home advantage in the playoffs.

Draymond Green will be a crucial piece for the Golden State Warriors in their attempt to win the 2022 NBA title

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors

Green's return from injury has not shown the player in a great light. His impact on both ends of the court has been immense to the Warriors' success, even though it has not been on full display so far.

On defense, Green has been an anchor for the team for years. Although his natural position is power forward, he has played as a center when called upon and delivered. His ability to switch and defend guards is also commendable.

However, fans are not satisfied with Green's contributions offensively. Since the 2108-19 season, Dray has not averaged double digits in scoring.

Although he doesn't get on the score sheets as much as fans would like, he excels as a facilitator. He is responsible for the majority of the good looks Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson get during games.

A few days ago, Klay explained how impactful Draymond is for the team. He went on to say that he and Steph would not have the success they do without Green.

In 42 games this season, Green has averaged 7.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists while shooting a career-high 51.9% from the field. He got his fourth career All-Star nod this season but could not participate due to a back injury.

