"Idiotic that Philly fans are mad about that": Knicks guard Josh Hart shrugs off Philly fans' annoyance over Wildcats highlight reel

The New York Knicks managed to reunite former Villanova standouts Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo this season, and the trio helped them to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. While all of them played for the Philadelphia-based university, some Philadelphia 76ers fans are irked that the college team is showing their highlights during their playoff matchup.

After the first two games of their NBA playoff matchup, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves down 2-0 even with the return of reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. The Knicks even played short-handed having starting forward Julius Randle out with an injury.

Thanks to the Villanova players, the Knicks proved doubters wrong as the series shifts to games 3 and 4 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Villanova Wildcats social media has been reposting college highlights of Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson, and it didn't sit well with the home crowd.

Josh Hart, who won the 2016 NCAA title at Villanova, was asked about the highlight reel as the Knicks prepare to face the Sixers in Game 3. Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo won national crowns in 2016 and 2018 for the Wildcats.

"That's stupid, right? Villanova in our blood, bro," Hart said. "That's a bond that goes deeper than where you're from or who you're rooting for. We have a bond there that goes beyond basketball, that goes beyond any of that stuff.

"So, for Philly fans to be mad about that, I think that's idiotic. That's who we are. We're a family. We play for the ones that come before us there. That's how it is there. So, I don't care about it. I think it's idiotic that Philly fans are mad about that, because whether they like it or not, Villanova is in our blood.”

Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs

No Julius Randle, no problem. The New York Knicks pulled off two victories in Games 1 and 2 of their playoff matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, crediting the stellar play of their Villanova alumni players.

During Game 1, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart led the team with 22 points apiece. Hart also had 13 rebounds, four 3-pointers, two assists and one steal while Brunson chipped in with seven rebounds and seven assists. Donte DiVincenzo tallied eight points to help in the team's victory.

For Game 2, the Knicks weathered a 34-point night from Joel Embiid through a collective effort. The Villanova trio combined for 54 of the team's 104 points.

Contributing across the board, Josh Hart had 21 points, 15 rebounds, four 3-pointers, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Jalen Brunson led the team with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points, four rebounds and three assists.

