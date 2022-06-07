"If those 2 guys are healthy, they can take you to the post-season!" - Stephen A. Smith on LeBron James and Anthony Davis' importance, highlights the Lakers' Russell Westbrook problem on not being the "right fit" and his contract

Stephen A. Smith reserved high praise for Darvin Ham after his appointment as the head coach of the LA Lakers. Along with him, the Purple and Gold are also reportedly hiring former Detroit Pistons star Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach.

Long-time assistant coach Phil Handy had already been retained by the team. Smith believes that with these three big names, the Lakers coaching staff looks strong for next season. However, the veteran analyst still has his doubts about the overall build of the roster.

Speaking of Darvin Ham's appointment on "The Rich Eisen show," Smith said that:

"I think their staff is going to be pretty strong and I think that's gonna help them overcome a lot of maladies from the last season.

"I don't really have a problem with their coaching staff. I have an issue with their roster. Anthony Davis, you don't know how healthy he's gonna be. Russell Westbrook doesn't appear to be the ideal fit for them and as a result, they need to make some moves."

The seventeen-time champions finished with a 30-52 record last season. Considering the stars on the roster, it was a disappointing finish for them. After their dismal run, the organization decided to part ways with championship-winning head coach Frank Vogel.

Even with his firing, many believe that the overall build of the team is the reason behind their failure. Russell Westbrook, who had an abysmal season, was expected to be on his way out. However, not many teams in the league are ready to take on his contract.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Lakers HC Darvin Ham with high praise for Russ "Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen"Lakers HC Darvin Ham with high praise for Russ "Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen" Lakers HC Darvin Ham with high praise for Russ 💯 https://t.co/nX6gwVljnu

It will be interesting to see how coach Darvin Ham helps him return to his best. Ham had some great words for the former MVP in his introductory press conference. He made it abundantly clear that Russ was part of his plans for the Lakers.

One of the biggest hopes for the LA Lakers next season will be to see Anthony Davis and LeBron James healthy. The duo did play many games together, failing to help the team out of its misery. The team from L.A. does not have a lot of pieces that they can move to acquire new players.

Landon Buford @LandonBuford



“His communication with me has been great, seeing him excited sent chills through me. I want to help him maintain that level he’s playing at this stage of his career...Reset that Championship Defensive standard.”



#LakeShow #NBATwitter Lakers’ Darvin Ham on @KingJames “His communication with me has been great, seeing him excited sent chills through me. I want to help him maintain that level he’s playing at this stage of his career...Reset that Championship Defensive standard.” Lakers’ Darvin Ham on @KingJames:“His communication with me has been great, seeing him excited sent chills through me. I want to help him maintain that level he’s playing at this stage of his career...Reset that Championship Defensive standard.”#LakeShow #NBATwitter https://t.co/lRRBfsqN93

Facing such a situation, Stephen A. Smith believes that the Lakers will have to rely on AD and James to lead them next season. Speaking about their importance, he said:

"It really comes down to me is LeBron James and Anthony Davis. How healthy are they? If those two guys are healthy, they can get you to the postseason and from there you can take it."

Is Darvin Ham the right appointment for the LA Lakers as their head coach?

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Darvin Ham.

Darvin Ham has worked with some of the biggest stars in the league. He has been associated with the purple and gold previously and knows what it takes to be a part of the organization.

Having been an assistant coach for 11 years, Darvin Ham has certainly won the respect of the great players he has coached. Ham added a championship to his resume as part of the Milwaukee Bucks coaching team last season.

He has been under the tutelage of Mike Budenholzer for nine years and will come into L.A. having learned a lot from him.

Being the head coach of the Lakers is one of the toughest jobs in the league. However, Ham seemed confident during his press conference, clearly indicating that he is set for the challenge the job brings.

His appointment was highly anticipated by many, but only time will tell if he is able to achieve success with the Lakers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far