"If you're able to defend Kevin Durant who's arguably the greatest scorer to ever touch the damn basketball... I like my chances" - NBA analyst believes the Boston Celtics will win it all this year, cites their tenacity

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins picks the Boston Celtics to win the 2022 title, but they first need to overcome the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Boston has been incredible, so far, in the playoffs, defeating the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks to reach this stage. It is worth pointing out that they had a rough start to the 2021-22 season, but since finding their groove, they have been one of the best teams in the league.

On ESPN's First Take, the question of who is likely to win it all was raised, and Big Perk believes the Celtics have what it takes to clinch the title. He predicts a Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors NBA Finals, and strongly sides with Boston, regardless.

"The Warriors just haven't been tested enough to go against a team like the Boston Celtics. And again, I'm going to point back to this, if you're able to defend the Kevin Durant who's arguably the greatest scorer to ever touch the damn basketball. If you're able to defend the Kyrie Irving who's arguably one of the most skilled players to ever touch the basketball. And you're able to guard the Giannis Antetokounmpo, where slightly just cause him trouble because nobody can stop that dominant force."

"But if you're able to contain them enough to win a series, I like my chances with this Celtic defense and their tenacity to beat the Golden State Warriors if they happen to meet up in the finals. which I'm solely sitting up here saying, the Celtics are winning at all."

While the finals is within reach, the Celtics still have some work to do. They need to win four games against the No. 1 seeded Miami in the ECF.

So far, the series is tied after the Celtics put together a clinic to take Game 2 at FTX arena. Perk is not the only analyst supporting Boston, as Colin Cowherd believes the Celtics will win the next three games.

Can the Boston Celtics advance to the NBA Finals?

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Payton Pritchard #11 and Jaylen Brown #7 against the Miami Heat

It is anybody's series to lose, as both teams have incredible rosters and coaching staff that can make the difference. However, the Celtics look like a more complete team on paper.

Many have attributed their Game 1 loss to health, as they had to play without Marcus Smart and Al Horford. Both players were available for Game 2, and their presence helped the Celtics blow out the Heat 127-102.

Tatum, Brown and Smart combined for 75 in the Celtics Game 2 win. All tied up 1-1, who ya got taking a 2-1 series lead? MIA/BOS Game 3 tonight at 8:30pm/et on ABC

Reaching the NBA Finals will undoubtedly be a dream for the Celtics. Although they are tied with the LA Lakers for the most championships with 17, the last time they reached the finals was in 2010, and they lost to the Lakers after seven games.

Their journey to the finals will continue tonight as they host Miami at TD Garden. A win at home would give them a 2-1 lead in the series.

