"If they did AD dirty, Luka was buried in oily mud": Fans explode after Anthony Davis co-signs post saying Lakers ‘did him dirty’

In what can only be described as one of the most shocking moves in NBA history, Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick were shipped to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend in exchange for Luka Doncic. The move has sparked widespread criticism from Mavericks fans, who feel betrayed by general manager Nico Harrison's decision to trade away a franchise cornerstone.

From the looks of things, Doncic isn't the only one who feels betrayed. Davis, a 10-time NBA All-Star, liked an Instagram photo of his jersey with a note saying that the LA Lakers front office did him dirty.

While Davis was one of the two key players who helped LA win a title in 2020, it appears that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka simply thought that acquiring Doncic was too good of a deal to pass up.

Although AD seemingly feels betrayed, fans were quick to weigh in on the post and the situation, pointing out that if the Lakers' front office betrayed Davis, what the Mavericks' front office did to Doncic is considerably worse.

"If they did AD dirty, Luka was buried in oily mud," one fan wrote.

"We didn't do dirty to him, when you have a chance to land Luka you take it," another fan added.

"Unfortunately it had to be done," another fan replied.

Others criticized LA's front office for the move:

"Facts…. I don’t trust Rob for shit," one fan said.

"They did do bro dirty, ima miss AD man," another fan posted.

"They did do AD dirty BUTTTT this is a business and if ANYBODY had a chance to trade for a 25 year old franchise player you take that deal in a second......better long term for the Lakers," a fan replied.

"The business of basketball is a business," - Anthony Davis opens up on being traded to Dallas in a shocking trade deadline move

During his five-and-a-half-year stint with the LA Lakers, Anthony Davis played some of the best basketball of his career, helping the team capture their first title since the Kobe Bryant era during the 2019-20 season while earning several All-Star nominations.

Heading into the final stretch before the NBA trade deadline, Davis was vocal about wanting the Lakers' front office to bolster their frontcourt. Between that and widespread reports indicating LA's interest in players like Jonas Valanciunas and Robert Williams III, the expectation was that LA would be looking to bring in a big man to play alongside Davis and LeBron James.

However, in a surprising twist of fate, the team parted ways with Davis in a shocking move. Based on Davis' first post about the situation, it sounds like he's taking it in stride.

On Monday, he broke his silence on the situation in a post on Instagram, where he wrote, in part:

"6 years ago, I came here with the vision to win a Championship, and I will never forget the moment we did! The business of basketball is a business just like all other businesses… I am grateful to the city where my first ring came from, grew my family and friendships and I will always have a home here. My family and I thank everyone who made this place home and we are still thinking of those that lost their homes in the fires."

Now, Anthony Davis joins a Dallas Mavericks team, where he may have a chance to play power forward alongside starting big man Daniel Gafford and backup center Dereck Lively II as the group looks to win an NBA title.

