"If AD was healthy, you gotta go with LeBron the way he's playing right now" - Jalen Rose picks LeBron James' LA Lakers over Memphis Grizzlies in a playoff series

ESPN's Jalen Rose has picked LeBron James' LA Lakers if they were to take on Memphis Grizzlies in a seven-game playoff series.

The Lakers are struggling for consistency midway through the regular season. They are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, having won only 21 of their 42 games thus far.

If the playoffs started today, the Lakers would only qualify for the play-in tournament. It's not something James and co. want, as it's an extra game wherein anything can happen.

However, if they do make the playoffs and gets drawn with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, Rose thinks James and the Lakers could prevail. Rose noted that a healthy Anthony Davis could be the difference-maker between the two teams.

"If AD was healthy, you gotta go with LeBron the way he's playing right now... If Anthony Davis and LeBron James the way he's playing in the playoffs, you can't with a straight face, if you're me, pick against them right now against Memphis," Rose said.

LeBron James is playing like an MVP, and has been almost single-handedly carrying the Lakers since the start of December. He's second in the league in scoring, has the most 30-point games this season, and is third in minutes per game. He is doing so at age 37 and in his 19th NBA season.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to recover from a left knee injury suffered on December 17. Davis is expected to get re-evaluated sometime next week, and if he's cleared, could return to action by the end of the month.

LeBron James' LA Lakers lose season series to Memphis Grizzlies 3-1

The LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies have faced each other four times this season. The Lakers won the first matchup 121-118 on October 24 at the then-Staples Center. However, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies won the next three games to take their season series.

The Grizzlies beat LeBron James and co. on December 9 and 29 in Memphis and on January 9 at the Crypto.com Arena. James played all four games in the series, averaging 27.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant only played in three of their four games with the Lakers. He averaged 32.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. The Grizzlies outplayed the Lakers in all four games, with LA's lone win coming after Morant missed a free throw towards the end of the first game.

As things stand right now, it's possible for James and the Lakers to face Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA playoffs. If that happens, the Grizzlies are expected to have homecourt advantage due to their better record on the season.

