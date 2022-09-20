"If Americans don't get their act together... The front offices are going to be invested more into the European players" - Former NBA champion highlights European players' work ethic

The NBA brings together the best basketball players in the world. In recent years, we have seen some top international talents in the league. It's a reason why NBA teams have continued to invest their efforts in scouting players from all over the globe.

Numerous international players have taken the NBA by storm. Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are some of the best players in the league. Therefore, it's clear the amount international talent that is coming into the NBA is only getting stronger every year.

Speaking recently on an episode of the "DNBA show," analyst Kendrick Perkins went on to praise the current crop of international players in the NBA, saying that they have some of the top players in the league today. Perkins said:

"When I look at Jokic, when I look at Giannis, when I look at Luka and I even look at Embiid, okay, those are four of the top seven players in the NBA in my opinion and they are European players, okay. But I look at how they carry themselves, right. They show up to work every day.

"They are always available unless they have some type of serious injury. They play every minute, they never disappoint fans and they never get into trouble. They always about family so they're bringing a certain level of culture right?"

Perkins continued to praise the international players for their mindset and the way that they carry themselves. He also mentioned how the NBA front offices may be more interested in investing in European players because of their work ethic. He continued:

"I think they're okay with two separate groups because if you watch them Giannis has already said I don't want to work out with guys. Luka is over there doing his own thing, Jokic is over there riding horses and working out. Like, they don't care, they actually embraced that.

"And so, when I look at there mentality and the way that they approach the game, it's like, yeah, like if Americans don't get their act together, sooner or later, the front offices are going to be invested more into the European players. And I think they're right because the trust is there."

International players continue to thrive in the NBA

Perkins' comments will surely draw plenty of attention from the basketball world. NBA is a global brand where many international players continue to impress at the highest level.

NBA teams have not only found superstars overseas, but also plenty of impactful rotation pieces for their roster as well.

With basketball players around the world showing their ability to play in the NBA, the international crop in the league will continue to grow. That only means good things for the game of basketball, as the competition and marketability will blossom.

