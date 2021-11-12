"If Anthony Davis can continue to embrace that center position, he is gonna win his first Defensive Player of the Year award" - Kendrick Perkins hypes LA Lakers big man for 2021-22 DPOY award

It's been scrappy for Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers, but they've managed to get the job done on occasion, holding a 7-5 record so far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Many of their wins have come because of AD's performances on both ends of the court, and Kendrick Perkins thinks the big man could be the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

After the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 120-117 at Staples Center (their second consecutive overtime win), Perkins had nothing but praise for Anthony Davis. However, the player-turned-pundit wants Davis to play more at the 5. In a conversation with Stephen A Smith on First Take, Perkins said:

"If Anthony Davis can continue to embrace that center position, not only are the Lakers gonna be in great shape, but Anthony Davis is gonna win his first Defensive Player of the Year award."

Stephen A concurred as both analysts were in awe of Anthony Davis' performances so far this season. However, Stephen A addressed the issue many worry about secretly, which is Davis' durability.

In response to Perkins, he said:

"I'm just worried about the durability issue. He just ends up on the floor a lot, and sometimes I'm scared he ain't gonna get up."

How will Anthony Davis playing at the center impact the LA Lakers' shape?

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks

The Lakers will benefit hugely from Anthony Davis at the 5 because of his versatility. With players looking to switch defenders off the screen for favorable matchups, opponents will not have it easy as Davis can guard all positions.

Although he will not be the most dominant big man, especially when matched up against the likes of Joel Embiid, his presence in the paint can be disruptive. Anthony Davis has the second-most blocks so far this season with 27, 11 blocks behind league leader Myles Turner.

Offensively, Anthony Davis has the most attempts in the restricted area among all big men in the league. The Lakers superstar goes to work very close to the rim, backing down players or cashing in on second-chance buckets.

Getting those easy buckets down low will go a long way in boosting Anthony Davis' scoring and will also help the Lakers spread the floor when they need to. He will also be a defensive anchor for the team, protecting the basket and remaining productive when a switch comes.

