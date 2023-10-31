"If Anthony Davis shows up": Stephen A. Smith wants Lakers star to show up for NBA Finals in Los Angeles

Stephen A. Smith is a diehard and loyal New York Knicks fan. However, the veteran sports analyst doesn’t see his team even sniffing the Eastern Conference finals. When given the chance to choose where he’d rather be for the NBA Finals, he’d rather be in Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, Sacramento and Golden State. He’d rather stay away from Denver.

Last season, Smith went on his knees on national TV praying for the LA Lakers to beat the Denver Nuggets. He begged Anthony Davis to show up so he doesn’t have to travel to Mile High City. In the end, he had no choice but to go to Denver as the Nuggets rolled to their first franchise championship.

This season, Stephen A. Smith is a little more confident he wouldn’t have to go to the defending champions’ lair:

“This year, it’s different. Milwaukee could beat Denver. Boston could beat Denver. Phoenix got a chance to beat them, too. The Lakers got a shot to beat them too, as far as I’m concerned, if Anthony Davis shows up and plays like that man-child he’s capable of being.

"The brother averaged 25 [points] and 12 [rebounds] with two blocks per game on 56% shooting. The brother once averaged 28 and 12 for a season. … The problem is that Anthony Davis misses too many damn games. And even in games he does show up in, he’s a roller coaster. It drives me nuts.”

For Smith to get his preference, a different champion from the Western Conference will have to emerge. He didn’t mention any city from the East that he’d rather avoid, so he must be fine playing in Milwaukee, Boston and will feel great in Miami.

With the way the season-opener between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers played out, Stephen A. Smith could return to Mile High City. Anthony Davis showed up in the first half, finishing with 17 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

AD, however, disappeared in the second half. He didn’t score the rest of the game as the Nuggets cruised to a resounding win on their ring night.

Stephen A. Smith is still hoping Anthony Davis will prove his worth this season

The LA Lakers gave Anthony Davis a three-year 177.13 million. AD is locked in Los Angeles until at least the 2026-27 season. The big man has a player option the following season that will allow him to walk away as a free agent.

The contract signals the Lakers’ trust in Davis despite his roller-coaster seasons alongside LeBron James. The playoffs last season captured AD’s up-and-down play. He would be great in odd-number games and would be frustratingly pedestrian in even-number encounters.

Anthony Davis’ first half against the Denver Nuggets was what many expected from a max contract player. His second half is the reason Laker Nation often lambasts him on social media.

Stephen A. Smith is praying for an NBA Finals in Los Angeles. He’s desperately hoping Davis shows up in the biggest games for his prayer to be answered.