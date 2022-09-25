“If Ben Simmons can't play under the duress of negative backlash…Then there's a problem”- NBA analyst asserts Ben Simmons needs to handle pressure, says negative backlash is part of the game

Ben Simmons opened up about his state of mind after a rough 2021 offseason. Chris Broussard believes Simmons needs to handle the pressure a lot better.

Simmons was berated by the fans after his role in the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 7 loss against Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 conference finals. The All-Star guard refused to play for the Sixers because he claimed he did not get the backing of his teammates in that situation.

It is evident that everyone was emotional after the loss to the Hawks. However, the Aussie believes he could have gotten a lot more support from the franchise.

As a result, Simmons sat out of the lineup and forced a move away. During the February 10 trade deadline, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden.

In a recent interview with JJ Reddick and Tommy Alter, Simmons revealed that he was in a dark place after the situation. In response, Broussard said the former Defensive Player of the Year runner-up needs to handle pressure better.

On The Odd Couple, he referred to Michael Jordan, saying the Chicago Bulls star also faced backlash early in his career. He asserted that it is up to Simmons to play through the backlash:

"Rob, you know this as well as I do, there were some people that just couldn't hack it. They were great writers or reporters they had other skills but the deadline pressure was too much, the moment like, oh my God this is a huge game and they froze. Well, you know what? Nothing against you this job isn't for you. And my point is, if Ben Simmons can't play under the duress of negative backlash from the fans, negative backlash from his coach or his teammates, then there's a problem dude and it's not everybody else. You've got to get over that if you want to play."

Ben Simmons believes he fits perfectly with the Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have had one of the best squads in the last two seasons but that has not translated into a championship. In 2021, they had a big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden but got knocked out of the playoffs in the conference semifinals.

Last season, despite KD and Irving on the court, the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round. Although Simmons was on the roster, he was not fit to help out his team.

Simmons, on an edition of The Old Man & the Three, said that his playing style fits perfectly with the players on the Nets' team. Ben Simmons believes they are more talented than his former team.

Fans are hopeful about the Nets' 2022-23 season. While it has been a dramatic offseason, many are positive the team could go all the way if they remain focused.

