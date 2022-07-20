Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the NBA. He also shares his feelings on issues of racism and social injustice. He has often received criticism from the media for some of his takes. But that hasn't stopped him from standing up for his beliefs.
A recent example is a criticism he received for not getting vaccinated. Irving was ineligible to play due to the mandate in the state of New York. Even after his return late in the season, the media labeled Irving as the reason for the Nets' failed season.
Despite all the negativity surrounding him, Kyrie Irving's teammates appreciate having him on the team. David Duke Jr., a rookie with the Brooklyn Nets last season, shared his views on Irving during the "Club Ambition" podcast, saying:
"I feel that all the hate he gets, all the scrutiny, like all the criticism is as if he is not a human being as well, you know what I mean like if your best friend says they don't get vaccinated, you're not going to go and call them everything in the book cause they don't wanna get vaccinated.
"Like cause just he won't, that's crazy, just cause he dont wanna get the vaccine or he wants to stand on a belief, I don't believe he should be criticized at all. I love Ky, he's one of the best human beings and just that I know, he stands on what he believes in and super like humble, he's very welcoming, he's a nice dude, like I don't have any complaints about him."
Duke Jr.'s words show Irving's impact on the team. Although he was unavailable for the team on the court last season, Irving contributed off the floor.
The media narrative never convinced him to change his beliefs about anything, making him unique.
How good a player is Kyrie Irving?
Kyrie Irving is one of the best ball handlers in the NBA. Irving is also one of the best scorers in the game, along with his ballhandling. His team is guaranteed 20-25 points on a nightly basis.
He proved last season that he could be a volume scorer when he had two fifty-point games in a week. His defense has not been his strong point, but Irving has shown that he can also be impactful there.
Not many can play like Kyrie Irving. He will continue contributing and speaking out wherever he ends up playing.