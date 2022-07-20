Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the NBA. He also shares his feelings on issues of racism and social injustice. He has often received criticism from the media for some of his takes. But that hasn't stopped him from standing up for his beliefs.

A recent example is a criticism he received for not getting vaccinated. Irving was ineligible to play due to the mandate in the state of New York. Even after his return late in the season, the media labeled Irving as the reason for the Nets' failed season.

Despite all the negativity surrounding him, Kyrie Irving's teammates appreciate having him on the team. David Duke Jr., a rookie with the Brooklyn Nets last season, shared his views on Irving during the "Club Ambition" podcast, saying:

"I feel that all the hate he gets, all the scrutiny, like all the criticism is as if he is not a human being as well, you know what I mean like if your best friend says they don't get vaccinated, you're not going to go and call them everything in the book cause they don't wanna get vaccinated.

"Like cause just he won't, that's crazy, just cause he dont wanna get the vaccine or he wants to stand on a belief, I don't believe he should be criticized at all. I love Ky, he's one of the best human beings and just that I know, he stands on what he believes in and super like humble, he's very welcoming, he's a nice dude, like I don't have any complaints about him."

Duke Jr.'s words show Irving's impact on the team. Although he was unavailable for the team on the court last season, Irving contributed off the floor.

Jac Manuell @JacManuell I hope I get to watch Kyrie Irving hoop for the Nets for a very long time. I hope I get to watch Kyrie Irving hoop for the Nets for a very long time. https://t.co/bTEosevykc

The media narrative never convinced him to change his beliefs about anything, making him unique.

NetsKingdom 👑🗽 @NetsKingdomAJ Brooklyn Nets D.D.J says the media overhyped that their was tension in the Locker room due to Kyrie Irving not getting vaccinated Brooklyn Nets D.D.J says the media overhyped that their was tension in the Locker room due to Kyrie Irving not getting vaccinated https://t.co/7B3wO7290y

How good a player is Kyrie Irving?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kyrie Irving is one of the best ball handlers in the NBA. Irving is also one of the best scorers in the game, along with his ballhandling. His team is guaranteed 20-25 points on a nightly basis.

Blue Devils @BlueDevils Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented players in the NBA and that isn’t up for debate. Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented players in the NBA and that isn’t up for debate.https://t.co/FDmE0Ak1iP

He proved last season that he could be a volume scorer when he had two fifty-point games in a week. His defense has not been his strong point, but Irving has shown that he can also be impactful there.

Cody Mallory @RealCodyMallory



(He wanted either a goaltending or a foul on that layup… or maybe both ) Kyrie Irving putting in that offseason work(He wanted either a goaltending or a foul on that layup… or maybe both Kyrie Irving putting in that offseason work(He wanted either a goaltending or a foul on that layup… or maybe both 😂) https://t.co/Fk0ZVXVTB9

Not many can play like Kyrie Irving. He will continue contributing and speaking out wherever he ends up playing.

