"If Boston goes on to win a championship, you'll look back at this summer and say 'Wow, that was the trade of the summer'" - Draymond Green praises Boston Celtics for acquiring Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics came up short against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics were just two games away from winning their 18th championship but fell short. In preparation for next season, Boston acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers in what Draymond Green described as an 'incredible move'.

On "The Draymond Green Show," the four-time champ discussed the Celtics' big offseason move. Green believes Boston lacked depth, especially at the point guard position, and Brogdon would solve that problem. The 29-year-old guard averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists last season.

"The reason that trade catches my eyes is because I think it adds to something that Boston was missing," Green said. "Which is number one, their depth. Number two is versatility and options at the point guard position. I don't think they had many options at the point guard position in this past playoff run that your Warriors just won. I think that gives them that."

Green called the Brogdon trade an 'incredible move' by the Celtics front office. He added that if the Celtics win the title next season, the acquisition of the former Rookie of the Year could be the trade of the summer.

"I think that was an absolutely incredible move by Boston," Green said. "I think that's one that lets you know, 'Hey, we're not satisfied with losing in the NBA Finals.' And arguably, depending on what happens, could be the best trade. If Boston goes on to win the championship, you look back at this summer, you're like, 'Wow, that was the trade of the summer.'"

How did Boston Celtics acquire Malcolm Brogdon?

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Boston Celtics sent five players and a first-round pick to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon. The Celtics parted ways with Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas and Daniel Theis.

Meanwhile, the Pacers continued their rebuild by trading Brogdon. They acquired a pick and a young player like Aaron Nesmith. Indiana already has a nice core of Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Smith and Bennedict Mathurin. They also have a bunch of veterans, such as Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

It was a great move by the Celtics, as they did not have to trade a core member of their team. None of the five players played a significant role in Boston's playoff run. The Celtics also signed veteran sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari on a two-year deal.

Brogdon could start at point guard, with Marcus Smart becoming the shooting guard. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum could be the forwards, while Robert Williams III plays center. Derrick White, Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard, Gallinari and Al Horford give the Celtics depth.

