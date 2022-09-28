“If my conditioning can be level with my skill set, my IQ, and the work I put in, it's MVP” – James Harden holds himself at MVP caliber with his current fitness, says longevity is his priority as he gets older

Brian Geltzeiler recently interviewed James Harden on SiriusXM NBA Radio. They broke down how Harden's recent injuries have affected his game. The host asked the Philadelphia 76ers star about his physical fitness. Harden responded that he's working towards returning to MVP status.

"I'm in a really good space honestly," Harden said. "We still got three weeks to get into even better shape. I've dedicated myself into being in the best shape because I am getting older. I've always said that if my conditioning can be level with my skill set, my IQ, and the work I put in, it's MVP."

James Harden also pointed out that he's never really gone through a severe injury. He may no longer be putting up 30-plus points per game, but he can still score.

Harden's struggles may be related to the situation in Brooklyn last season. He reportedly did not want to play there because of Kyrie Irving's situation. Irving missed a significant portion of the season due to his opposition to the vaccine mandates in New York.

Harden got his wish. Brooklyn traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers. Upon his arrival, the former MVP wasted no time proving he can still be an offensive threat. The Sixers even made it to the second round of the playoffs.

Harden may put up bigger figures this season. His interviews suggest that he may have prepared more this offseason than in the past.

Is James Harden a perfect fit for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

James Harden is an elite score and a strong passer. Joel Embiid is one of the league's best players. Harden and Embiid are a dangerous one-two punch. Given the small sample size, they could improve as a duo. In February, the Sixers played the New York Knicks. The game previewed the possibilities of the pair. They combined for 66 points.

Harden is definitely in a good spot right now. Not only does he have good teammates, but he's also working for a familiar face. Former Houston Rockets general manager and now President of Basketball Operations for the Sixers, Daryl Morey, has reunited with Harden.

Morey and Harden have a strong bond with each other. The former Rockets GM ensured that Harden would be the happiest player in the league, motivating the superstar. Harden's resurgence could happen this season. If he plays at an MVP level, the 76ers will be among the East's best teams.

