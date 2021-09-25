"If you're not having those conversations, you're not trying" - Stephen Curry on whether he asked Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers about Ben Simmons' availability

The NBA is a league run by its superstars and Golden State Warriors talisman Stephen Curry has a lot to say about his team's offseason moves. The Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia is a major news story in the league right now and practically every team has been linked with the All-Star point guard via trade rumors.

Stephen Curry's media production house, Unanimous Media, signed a massive deal with Comcast NBCUniversal and he is covering the Ryder Cup for NBC Sports. In an interview on the "Brother from Another" show, Curry spoke about golf and also acknowledged that the Warriors front office has discussed a potential Simmons trade.

The host asked him, "So you are not talking [to] Myers about Ben Simmons' availability...you're not involved..." to which Stephen Curry jokingly said if he responds he'll have money taken out of his pocket. He was referring to the tampering fine that Warriors owner Joe Lacob had to pay a few days ago regarding comments on Simmons. Curry eventually said,

"Let's say, if you're not having those conversations, then you're not trying."

The conversation started with the hosts of the show asking him about his involvement in the offseason process. Stephen Curry responded by saying that he isn't present in every "war room or meeting" but is actively involved in any decision that the team makes. He further added that he is happy with the direction the franchise is taking and is confident with the roster that they have right now.

Many believe that pairing Stephen Curry and Ben Simmons might lead to a championship

The Ben Simmons-related trade rumors have run rampant in the NBA. Superstar teams like the Brooklyn Nets and rebuilding franchises like the Minnesota Timberwolves have all been linked to Simmons. However, the discussion around the Golden State Warriors is one of the most intriguing ones. For starters, it would require getting rid of Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman. Simmons' game will clash with Draymond Green and certain fans and analysts are concerned about whether the three-time All-Star can even finish games.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle regarding Ben Simmons, saying:

"In some ways, it doesn't really fit what we're doing...He makes a lot of money. And, can he finish games? I don't know. He's very talented. The problem is: We have Draymond. Draymond and him are very similar in the sense that neither one really shoots and they do a lot of the playmaking. That's one issue. The salary structure is another."

It's pretty evident that Ben Simmons might not lace up for the Bay Area franchise. Nevertheless, many analysts are still entertaining the idea of Simmons pairing up with the Splash Brothers. He is an excellent playmaker and would feed the ball to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and complement Draymond Green brilliantly on defense.

ESPN Senior Analyst Stephen A. Smith said on his show Stephen A's World,

"Ben Simmons to the Warriors seals the 2022 Championship...Put Ben Simmons in Golden State with Klay and Steph and watch what the hell happens. It would be special. They'd win the chip next year as far as I’m concerned."

Ben Simmons has refused to speak with the Philadephia 76ers and shunned all teammates as far as the latest news reports are concerned. The 2021-22 NBA season kicks off on October 19th, 2021 and the league is waiting to see where Simmons will end up.

