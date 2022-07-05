“If that core stays together … They’re going to be the preseason favorites to win it all” - Skip Bayless makes a bold claim about Brooklyn Nets if they retain Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for next season

Skip Bayless believes the Brooklyn Nets will be the title favorites if they retain Kevin Durant and their other core players. Brooklyn has made some intriguing moves this offseason. They have bolstered their wing spots by adding Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren to their roster.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Free agent TJ Warren has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic Free agent TJ Warren has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut soon after missing the 2021-22 NBA season. The Nets could have one of the best rosters if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving stay put. Here's what Bayless had to say about this in the latest segment of Fox Sports' 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed':

"If I ran the Nets, I might try to placate Kevin by saying, 'we tried this we tried that, we just can't think we can get any real return on your dollars. So Kevin, I'm sorry, but you're going to play for the Nets. And Kyrie, you just opted back in for $36 million. You also are going to stay here and play with who used to be your bestfriend, Kevin Durant.'

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



wants the Nets core to stay together "Kevin, I'm sorry, you're going to play for the Nets. Kyrie just opted back in, Ben Simmons is going to be healthy. They'd be the preseason favorite to win it all." @RealSkipBayless wants the Nets core to stay together "Kevin, I'm sorry, you're going to play for the Nets. Kyrie just opted back in, Ben Simmons is going to be healthy. They'd be the preseason favorite to win it all." @RealSkipBayless wants the Nets core to stay together https://t.co/AXrI5dX0Mk

Bayless added:

"Ben Simmons is going to be healthy next year and we've also added Royce O'Neale, one of the premier perimeter defenders... And all of a sudden, if that core stays together, I think Fox bets gonna say, that's the best team in basketball, they're going to be the preseason favorite to win it all."

StatMuse @statmuse The Nets *could* just run it back.



Kyrie Irving

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Nic Claxton



Bench:

Patty Mills

Seth Curry

Royce O’Neale

Cam Thomas

TJ Warren The Nets *could* just run it back.Kyrie IrvingJoe HarrisKevin DurantBen SimmonsNic ClaxtonBench: Patty MillsSeth CurryRoyce O’NealeCam ThomasTJ Warren https://t.co/GR4319H0Iy

Brooklyn Nets to take their time with dealing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a difficult situation with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant has four years left on his deal, and Irving has opted into the player option worth $36 million for one season.

The Nets have all the leverage they need to secure the best possible package in return for their superstar duo. As per the New York Post, Brooklyn could wait until training camp to agree to a trade for Durant and Irving. Here's what the report said:

"With four years left on his contract, and Kyrie Irving having opted in to the last year of his deal, the Nets have leverage and every intention of using it. And league personnel say the Nets have implied if they don’t get what they want, this could well drag on into training camp."

The report also stated that Brooklyn is 'putting out the vibe' that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could stay and rework their partnership. The Nets could also continue to seek a 'world-beating trade proposal' while Durant and Irving remain on good terms with the franchise.

"With tons of offers for Durant, but none they couldn’t refuse and no rush to move him, the Nets are putting out the vibe that they could bring the forward (and maybe even Irving) into camp and see if all parties can make this work. Or if not, all play nice until a world-beating trade proposal is made," the New York Post reported.

The Brooklyn Nets' impressive offseason includes the reported acquisitions of Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren. Joe Harris and Ben Simmons will return from injury next season. The Nets also have talented reserves, Seth Curry and Patty Mills.

Durant and Irving could lead this new-look Nets team to a deeper playoff run than in previous years. With this much talent, a Finals appearance or title victory is possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far