“If Danny Ainge wants Donovan Mitchell to come into camp with that attitude … That’s on him” - NBA analyst believes the Jazz won’t get a better deal for 3x All-Star than the Knicks

Rumors continue to suggest that Donavon Mitchell could be traded this off-season. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Donovan Mitchell’s best chance at a new squad is with the New York Knicks. He said the Knicks have the best available deal and should not overpay. Furthermore, he said the Jazz should make the deal to avoid conflicts with Mitchell.

“If Danny Ainge wants Donovan Mitchell to come into camp with that attitude, after everything that’s transpired this offseason, that’s on him. Cause there ain’t a better deal out there”

The Utah Jazz reportedly voiced their hopes of adding RJ Barrett in any Mitchell trade. The Knicks declined the revision. RJ Barrett now has a rookie max extension with New York. This extension could indicate the Knicks' plan to keep Barrett but doesn't guarantee it.

The Jazz are reported to still be in conversation with the Knicks regarding Mitchell, stating their focus is on unprotected picks. Utah seems to be focused on acquiring draft picks as they commit to a rebuild. This focus was exemplified in the Rudy Gobert trade. The Jazz added four first-round picks from Minnesota in exchange for Gobert.

“If you Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz, where the hell you going? You want picks don’t you? … Obi Toppin along with Immanuel Quickley, and 3-4 picks, that should be enough to get Donovan Mitchell done.”

Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley are both young, impactful players that have shown growth in their positions. With rumors that the Jazz still want Barrett included in the deal, Smith said:

“I wanted Donovan Mitchell and RJ Barrett together, and I applaud the New York Knicks for holding onto RJ Barrett and saying, ‘we can talk, but we ain’t giving that young brother up’”

The New York Knicks have not made it past the conference semi-finals since 1999. Finalizing a deal for Mitchell could allow them to advance past the first round.

