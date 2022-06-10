“If you dare say ‘I don’t think he’s one of the 10 greatest players ever,’ you’re a hater” - Nick Wright believes Steph Curry lives in a “perfect little Goldilocks zone,” says he wants to see Steph have an all-time moment

Steph Curry has come under fire for allowing the Golden State Warriors to fall behind in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. The Game 3 loss to the Celtics has created doubts in the minds of fans and analysts as they criticize and hold Curry liable for the loss.

The three-time NBA champion had recorded 29 points by the end of the third quarter. This was largely possible due to his third quarter spurt of 15 points. However, Curry was good for only two points in the fourth quarter when it mattered the most.

He featured for about 10 minutes in the quarter, but couldn't convert his two 3-point attempts. He made only one of four field goal attempts.

"Nothing is intentional. It's the Finals. We're trying to win just like them. First one to the ball, as we all know, wins."
Al Horford and Marcus Smart spoke about the play that injured Stephen Curry late in the fourth quarter.

Amidst the various criticisms dealt his way, some analysts have a different opinion. They described Curry's performance in Game 3 as scintillating and sensational. NBA analyst Nick Wright was quick to refute such claims.

He responded to people's opinion that Curry was playing through an injury, hence his poor fourth quarter display. He referenced players who had terrible injuries but still went all the way to clinch the title for their teams. Wright said:

"Steph lives in a perfect Goldilocks zone. If you say, 'He's not a top 10 all-time player,' you're a hater. Or, 'He should score more than 2 PTS in the 4Q of the Finals,' it's like, 'Watch the game.' It's been 6 Finals. I'd like to see him have an all-time moment."

"Steph lives in a perfect Goldilocks zone. If you say, 'He's not a top 10 all-time player,' you're a hater. Or, 'He should score more than 2 PTS in the 4Q of the Finals,' it's like, 'Watch the game.' It's been 6 Finals. I'd like to see him have an all-time moment."

He stated that he would like to see the all-time 3-point leader have an all-time moment in the finals. He believes Curry is being placed in a "perfect Goldilocks zone" by the media.

What can we expect from Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Game 4?

Steph Curry and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors react to a play.

The Golden State Warriors will be on the road tonight against the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Being behind 1-2, the Warriors will be looking to get a win on the road before heading back to the Chase Center for Game 5.

INQUIRER Sports @INQUIRERSports



Steph Curry was injured late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 116-100 loss in Boston in Game 3. He appeared to be in serious pain after Celtics center Al Horford landed on his leg during a battle for a loose ball.

A Game 5 close-out is a possibility for the Celtics. The Warriors can only hope for a Game 6 close-out if they can get back to winning ways. Steph Curry has been ruled as probable for tonight's game owing to a left foot injury. He could feature for fewer minutes on the court.

However, coach Steve Kerr will be eager to win tonight and, as such, he will be forced to field his best player. Can Steph Curry play through the injury to give his team the win and tie the series?

It remains to be seen as we look forward to tonight's Game 4.

