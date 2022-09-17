"If he had dedicated himself to being a fighter, he could do it" - Canelo Alvarez believes LeBron James could have been a great boxer

LeBron James is not just considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he is also one of the greatest athletes in sports. And according to undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, "The King" could have been a great boxer if he had put in the work.

Alvarez was the latest celebrity to appear on GQ's "Actually Me" on YouTube. The boxing champ went on several social media platforms to answer fan questions. One question was, would the LA Lakers superstar be a good boxer? The Mexican superstar believes James has the skills to become a boxer.

"Why not? I think he has skills for the sport," Alvarez said. "He's an athlete, 100%. If he had dedicated himself to being a fighter, he could do it."

James would have been a heavyweight if he had decided to become a boxer. James stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs around 260 pounds. He's also fast for his size and could have given anyone problems. He has a seven-foot wingspan, which gives him the reach advantage.

Some fans even thought that James would have a shot against prime Mike Tyson if he trained for two years. The four-time champ has the height, reach and size advantage, but prime Tyson was a different animal. Between 1985 and 1991, Tyson had a record of 41 wins and one loss, with 36 wins coming via knockout.

LeBron James was two-sport star in high school

LeBron James may not have been a boxer growing up, but he was a two-sport star in high school. James was primarily known for being the "Chosen One" during his high school basketball career at St. Vincent-St. Mary. He was drafted to the NBA straight out of high school.

However, James also played wide receiver for St. Vincent-St. Mary's football team. James was named first-team All-State during his sophomore year. He then led the team to the state semifinals in his junior year. He was even recruited by Notre Dame to play football.

Some football experts believe that LeBron James could have played in the NFL. But did you know James almost became a two-sport star in his prime? During the NBA's 2011 lockout, James received offers from Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks.

In an appearance on "Manningcast" last year, James said that he still has jerseys from the Cowboys and Seahawks.

"Jerry Jones offered me a contract," James said. "Pete Carroll did as well in Seattle during our lockout time. It definitely got my blood flowing again, my mind racing again about the game of football, being out there on Sundays.

"We were able to get a deal done in the NBA and I was back on the court in no time. But I definitely thought about it. I still got the jersey too, that Jerry and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."

