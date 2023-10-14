“If he didn’t run into Warriors”: After drawing comparisons to Houston James Harden, Jordan Poole boldly claims he could’ve won a ring

James Harden and Jordan Poole found themselves side by side in headlines as of late. Recently, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett went so far as to say that with Poole's offseason move to the Washington Wizards, the former Golden State guard is the new James Harden. While many took his comments to mean that Poole would score but ultimately come up short of winning anything, that wasn't the case.

Garnett went so far as to say that Kuzma and Poole are the new duo in the league. While comparing Poole to Harden, Garnett explained how he believes Poole finally feels as though he's ready to show what he's truly made of - much like Harden after leaving OKC.

Some took the comments in the opposite direction and argued that Poole would likely have a high-scoring output but without a solid record to back it up. Many aren't confident that the Kuzma-Poole-led team can win at a high level without a true superstar.

After drawing comparisons to Harden, Poole recently gave his thoughts on the matter while speaking with Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes.

“I feel like he did it in a really good way. The team was behind him, the organization was behind him, the coaches were behind him. That gave him the trust and the confidence to go be him and be himself. That’s what is going on over here. ..."

“S---, if he didn’t run into the Warriors one of those years he might have a ring.”

Kyle Kuzma weighs in on Jordan Poole-James Harden comparison

Although Kyle Kuzma is the other half of the Washington Wizards duo riding into this season, much of the focus has been on Jordan Poole. His championship win with Golden State, which saw him break out as a key roleplayer, and his altercation with Draymond Green put him in the spotlight.

When the time came that the Warriors shipped him as part of a blockbuster trade that landed them veteran Chris Paul, the move to Washington only amplified the attention on Poole. The way Kuzma sees things, however, the comparisons between Jordan Poole and James Harden are somewhat warranted.

In the previously mentioned interview with Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes, Kuzma gave his thoughts on the comparison from Kevin Garnett:

“Like K.G. said, he has that showmanship. From the standpoint of being held back, it’s similar for sure. Obviously, he went to a new organization and he got the keys, he got the keys to do whatever he wants. That’s exciting times for players.”

The Wizards have two more games left in the NBA preseason in the coming week before their focus shifts to the regular season. On Wednesday, October 25, the team's 2023-24 campaign will begin as they face the Indiana Pacers.