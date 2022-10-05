“If he doesn’t have that attitude they might not even make the playoffs” – Former NBA champion asserts Lakers playoff hopes rely heavily on Anthony Davis, expects him to deliver MVP performance this season

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers continue to find themselves as one of the most fascinating storylines for the upcoming 2022-23 season. With the Lakers desperately needing to bounce back after a disappointing last season, many continue to wonder if this team has the pieces to compete.

On the "All the Smoke" show, former Boston Celtics superstar Kevin Garnett said that Davis should be aiming for an MVP season:

"I want to see Anthony Davis go for the MVP of this league. Literally, take the keys from Bron and put LA on his back."

After the emphatic statement from Garnett, former NBA champion Stephen Jackson also chimed in on Davis:

“If he doesn’t have that attitude they might not even make the playoffs”

While the Lakers have two superstars in James and Davis, health has become an issue for the team in recent seasons. James has continued to thrive despite preparing for his 20th season of his career. However, Davis, on the other hand, has found himself spending too much time on the sidelines. If the Lakers are going to have a chance to make it back to the NBA Playoffs this season, Davis' health is going to be key.

Anthony Davis hopes to silence critics in 2022-23

Anthony Davis at Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

The LA Lakers are desperate to get back into the playoff race in the Western Conference. There will be plenty of attention on LeBron James and his pursuit of the all-time regular-season scoring record. However, the team's chances could slim if Anthony Davis doesn't step up.

Davis has the talent to be one of the most dangerous two-way forwards in the league. When he's healthy, he can be a very tough player to come up against. The problem is that Davis has struggled to maintain his health over the years. He's only played more than 70 games two times in his career and has only played in 76 of the last 164 games.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN



#Lakers "I never lost confidence in my shot." - Anthony Davis speaks to the media after scoring 11 points & 11 rebounds in 16 minutes of play. "I never lost confidence in my shot." - Anthony Davis speaks to the media after scoring 11 points & 11 rebounds in 16 minutes of play. #Lakers https://t.co/HuHjzJu8SK

If AD can stay on the court this season, the Lakers could see momentum shifting their way. The Western Conference has some very strong teams that will be competing for a playoff spot.

In his last season, AD averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in 40 games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far