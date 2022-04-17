“If he doesn’t get Most Improved Player, it doesn’t make sense" - Klay Thompson endorses young teammate for coveted MIP award

NBA superstar Klay Thompson has endorsed Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole to win the Most Improved Player award this season.

Poole continued his remarkable regular-season form in his NBA Playoffs debut against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. He scored 30 points on only 13 shots, making five triples on the night.

Poole did so while starting in place of Steph Curry, who came off the bench. This was Curry's first game back from a foot injury he sustained on March 16th.

Despite the pressure of playing as a starter in his first playoff game, Poole impressed and helped the Warriors register a comprehensive win.

Thompson expressed his appreciation for the third-year guard, saying (via Warriors on NBCS):

“Well I mean, Jordan Poole wow, what a playoff debut. I mean all his hard work is paying off. If he doesn’t get Most Improved Player, it doesn’t make sense. Without him, we'd not be where we're at."

"So Dubnation we should be very grateful for Jordan's development and the type of player he's become because he's just incredible. What a star in the making.”

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "If [Poole] doesn’t get Most Improved Player this year, it doesn’t make any sense" "If [Poole] doesn’t get Most Improved Player this year, it doesn’t make any sense" https://t.co/cgimOtgf7E

Poole has bolstered the Warriors' hopes of winning the title this season. His chemistry with the team's big three, Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green, has developed brilliantly. It could be vital to their success moving forward.

Klay Thompson makes an immediate impact in his first playoff game since 2019

Aside from Jordan Poole's impressive outing, the Golden State Warriors had plenty of other positives to take home.

Klay Thompson's performance was one of the key takeaways for them. The guard scored 19 points on seven-of-15 shooting from the floor, including five of ten from the 3-point line.

Thompson initially struggled to perform like his old self after returning from a two-and-a-half-year injury layoff. However, he has picked up his performances lately.

He was crucial in helping the Dubs finish the regular season on a five-game winning streak in the absence of Steph Curry.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combine for 31 points in the 1st half. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combine for 31 points in the 1st half. 🔥 https://t.co/mHtQ4nHQAz

Thompson has averaged 36.7 points per game across his last three games, shooting 52% from the floor and 51% from the 3-point line.

The Warriors will be hoping the sharpshooter can continue his fine form throughout the rest of the playoffs. His form will play a crucial role in helping them come out of the West and potentially win the title.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh