"If you don’t understand that then shut up" - LA Lakers official chimes on heated exchange between LeBron James and LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have had an up-and-down season, full of interesting storylines. Another one unfolded in the first half of the Lakers' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves last Sunday, when James had a heated exchange with an assistant coach.

At the end of the first half, with the Lakers up 57-54, LeBron was caught on video arguing with assistant coach Phil Handy. They entered the locker room deep in discussion, but the incident did not catch too much attention until after the game. The exchange did not have a bad effect as the Lakers ended up winning the fixture 108-103.

Italo Santana @BulletClubIta LeBron and Phil Handy having a talk



LeBron and Phil Handy having a talkhttps://t.co/RjOR9s0d6F

According to one Lakers official, the heated argument between LeBron James and Phil Handy was just being exaggerated, as per Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports. There was nothing going on in the locker room and it was just two competitive people challenging each other.

"People are not understanding the nature of a highly competitive player and a highly competitive coach. If you don’t understand that then shut up," the Lakers official said.

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB



"People are not understanding the nature of a highly competitive player and a highly competitive coach. If you don’t understand that then shut up.” LeBron James and Lakers assistant Phil Handy’s disagreement yesterday was exaggerated a LA Lakers official tells @BallySports "People are not understanding the nature of a highly competitive player and a highly competitive coach. If you don’t understand that then shut up.” LeBron James and Lakers assistant Phil Handy’s disagreement yesterday was exaggerated a LA Lakers official tells @BallySports. "People are not understanding the nature of a highly competitive player and a highly competitive coach. If you don’t understand that then shut up.” https://t.co/iPJ04rBEUw

It's still interesting to know what LeBron James and Phil Handy argued about. The Lakers had a three-point lead at the end of the half, but they also committed 11 turnovers. In the second half, the Lakers took care of the ball much better as they only turned it over four times.

Lakers, LeBron James beat Timberwolves for second straight win

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Despite the drama at the end of the first half, LeBron James and the LA Lakers took care of business against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers held off the short-handed Timberwolves to get their second straight win, 108-103.

The win moved the Lakers to a .500 record, sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference standings at 19-19. LeBron finished the game with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists. His streak of 30+ points has ended, but it did not matter as the Lakers got the victory.

Malik Monk had another great game as a starter, finishing with 22 points. Russell Westbrook was quieter than usual with 20 points, three rebounds and five assists, while Carmelo Anthony added 14 points off the bench. The Lakers are also starting to get healthier as more players get cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocols.

What's next for LeBron James and the Lakers? They will have three straight home games before going on a two-game road trip. The Lakers host the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies before visiting the the Kings and Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA. They will have to face the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz three more times, and the Phoenix Suns twice. They are starting to find their rhythm, but they cannot rely on LeBron James too much. The King recently turned 37-years-old and he could be exhausted by the time the postseason arrives.

Also Read Article Continues below

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James 19th season:



28.5 PPG — highest since 2010

52.3 FG% — highest since 2018

37.4 3P% — highest since 2014

20.2 FGA — highest since 2008

1.8 SPG — highest since 2012

1.1 BPG — highest since 2009 LeBron James 19th season:28.5 PPG — highest since 201052.3 FG% — highest since 201837.4 3P% — highest since 201420.2 FGA — highest since 20081.8 SPG — highest since 20121.1 BPG — highest since 2009 https://t.co/hIzMl06QiO

Edited by Parimal