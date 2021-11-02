"If you don’t use something, you lose it" - Draymond Green on his shooting woes in the last five seasons

Draymond Green is primarily known for his defense, playmaking and basketball IQ. He is not particularly known as a shooter, but before Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors, Green could knock down three-point shots.

In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Draymond Green revealed that not having more shot attempts messed him up mentally. When Durant arrived at Golden State, Green's offense was no longer needed. He focused on defense and finding the open man.

“A wise man once told me: If you don’t use something, you lose it. Yeah, you don’t use it, and all of a sudden I’m taking one 3 every three games and if I miss it, my percentages go to shit. Before you know it, in 10 games, I’m 0-for-7, my percentage has gone to hell, and then that can fuck with your confidence,” Green said.

Before KD joined the Warriors, Draymond Green was shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc, excluding his rookie season. Green's career-high in three-point percentage is 38.8% in the 2015-16 season. In the last five seasons, Green is shooting just 28.9% from threes, including a career-low 27.0% last season.

Green may not be a great shooter, but if he can be a decent one this season, the Warriors will be an even harder team to beat. Opposing teams can no longer sag when defending him and it opens up more space for Stephen Curry.

Draymond Green working on his offense this season

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

In six games this season, Draymond Green has shot 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. The sample size is still small, but his overall offense has improved. He is averaging 9.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Green has also scored in double figures three times already this season. The three-time NBA champion feels his shot is good and knows he can shoot the ball well.

“The shot feels pretty good. I think when you go so long without shooting, it’s a mental hurdle you have to get over. I’ll say that’s where I am. But I can shoot the s*** out the ball. I know that," Draymond said.

In addition to growing confidence in his shot, Draymond Green is also working out with new Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The former Serbian star is known for developing reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and other NBA players such as Ivica Zubac, Boban Marjanovic and Goga Bitadze.

It seems like Draymond Green is also looking to improve his floater. When Green penetrates, the defense usually knows that he will lob it to a baseline-cutting big man. If Green improves on offense at age 31, the Warriors are going to be a much more dangerous team.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar