“If you don’t wanna play, don’t get paid, let’s watch how that works out” - NBA analyst believes the Nets will play hardball with Kevin Durant, expects KD to stay

On ESPN, analyst Jay Williams foresees a standoff looming between the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant, their superstar forward. Williams said that there isn't an acceptable offer out there for Durant and that KD will be back with the Nets for the upcoming season.

“I think this is gonna be hardball," Williams said. "I think, at the end of the day, Brooklyn has to say, 'If you don’t wanna play, don’t get paid. Let’s watch how that works out.'"

Heading into the offseason, the expectation was that the Nets would be looking to bounce back in the 2022-23 season. But then Durant reportedly requested a trade from Brooklyn on June 30.

Although teams have been lining up to acquire the talented forward, as the season inches closer, there's still no traction on a Durant trade. Meanwhile, Brooklyn has remained aggressive with its asking price for Durant, especially with four years remaining on his contract.

While Kevin Durant continues to find himself in trade rumors, there's been a lack of serious momentum towards a trade.

Durant has dealt with numerous injuries over the last several seasons, but he can still play at an MVP-caliber level when healthy. In 55 games last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%.

His age – turning 34 before the season starts – and mercurial nature are other factors besides his long list of recent injuries.

Durant came to Brooklyn to create a super team and no longer be viewed as what Charles Barkley called a "bus rider" for championships. However, the experiment has been an utter, drama-filled disaster.

Now, Durant wants to jump as soon as possible to another championship contender, either the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns or Philadelphia 76ers. If that doesn't happen, he wants Brooklyn to fire his hand-picked coach or the general manager who has acquiesced to his every demand.

Given Durant's current contract situation, the Nets are in the driver's seat and can wait patiently for a team to match their asking price.

Time will tell if Brooklyn will find a team willing to go all in for the two-time champion. For now, it appears the chances of Durant starting the season as a Net are growing by the day.

