"If Drake don't have you Ft in a music video atp": Fans react to Jared McCain grooving to Drake's new song

Jared McCain made a name for himself earlier this season as a standout rookie for the Philadelphia 76ers. Though a meniscus tear has put an end to McCain's rookie stint, he has found ways to stay upbeat on social media.

On Tuesday, McCain went on Instagram to post a clip of himself dancing and doing a lip sync to "NOKIA," a Billboard Hot 100 hit by rap superstar Drake:

McCain's clip got fans sending enthusiastic reactions, to say the least:

"Man if drake don't have you ft in a music vid atp," commented one fan.

"You look like Bryce Young," observed another fan.

"Baby Gurrrrrrl," echoed another.

Fans express their support for Jared McCain's lip-sync performance of a Drake hit. Credit: McCain/IG

"This is the only right way to sing this song," asserted one netizen.

"You are not injured buddy," confirmed another netizen.

"I love you," proclaimed another.

More fans post supportive comments on Jared McCain's Instagram story. Credit: McCain/IG

McCain's boatload of energy in this IG post is a sharp contrast to the dejection that Sixers fans felt when they heard the news that he'd be out for the season. The rookie out of Duke last played for Philly in a Dec. 13 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

After that game, McCain reported feeling soreness in his left knee. Four days later, he was undergoing surgery that permanently shelved him for the rest of the Sixers' campaign.

In the 23 games that McCain participated in, he averaged 15.3 points on 46.0% shooting, along with 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Jared McCain channels his inner fan during NBA All-Star Weekend

Even as he sits out games, McCain continues to live the life of an NBA rookie. That means having the chance to get up close and personal with his basketball idols.

In a clip posted on the Sixers' official X account during All-Star Weekend, McCain let the world know which All-Star he was most excited to rub shoulders with:

"Excited for the weekend. Don't know what's gonna happen, first time," McCain said. "Hopefully, I meet Curry."

Aside from chopping it up with Curry and many other elite athletes that he grew up admiring, McCain got to participate in media availability sessions alongside other rising NBA stars.

